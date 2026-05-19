logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's K-shaped economy to last two more years, Robin Xing says

FINANCE
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, speaks during a keynote session at the conference
Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, speaks during a keynote session at the conference

China's economy will remain K-shaped for at least another two years, with AI- and export-led sectors staying strong while housing and consumption remain weak, Morgan Stanley chief China economist Robin Xing said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's Greater China Private Equity Summit in Hong Kong, Xing said China was benefiting from a global AI and energy investment cycle that should support double-digit export growth for years.

But he said those gains would not easily translate to broader domestic demand because the new growth sectors are capital-intensive and create limited jobs. That means the spillover to household income and consumption will remain weak.

The property sector will also stay a drag, he said, adding that it could take about two more years for housing inventories in many mainland cities to return to more normal levels. Rental yields in many cities are still below mortgage rates, limiting incentives for home purchases.

Xing also said China was taking a different AI path by focusing on open-source, affordable models that can be deployed quickly by factories and small firms. He estimated faster AI adoption could lift China's total factor productivity by more than 3.5 percentage points by 2035.

To revive consumption, Beijing may need to channel more resources into social welfare for migrant workers and lower-income households, he said. A stronger safety net would help reduce precautionary savings and unlock spending.

 

Effie Zhang

ChinaMorgan StanleyHKVCA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Russia's growing energy ties with China since the Ukraine war
CHINA
21 mins ago
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump (C) visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
China, US should work together to promote AI development, governance: Beijing
CHINA
2 hours ago
A drone view shows buildings and roads are half submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfalls, in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China June 24. via China Daily
At least 12 killed as heavy rains drench southern, central China
CHINA
2 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Moonshot AI plans to restructure corporate framework for HK IPO: Bloomberg
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese robotic hand maker Linkerbot eyes Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by M. PEDOUSSAUT / ESA / AFP This photograph shows the Smile spacecraft (gold) fixed to a Vega-C rocket adaptor (black cone) on 25 March 2026, in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport.
EU-China spacecraft takes off on mission to probe solar winds
CHINA
4 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China expected to keep benchmark lending rates steady amid flush liquidity
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit
CHINA
5 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Niger, China reach oil deals after months of disputes
CHINA
7 hours ago
A nozzle is attached under the wing of an aircraft during refuelling with jet fuel at Cointrin Airport, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Australia secures more jet fuel from China, urea from Brunei
CHINA
7 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
22 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
15 hours ago
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-05-2026 14:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.