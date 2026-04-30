Man jailed 5 years over Taipei station sexual assault of 71-year-old HK tourist

A wanted man has been sentenced to five years and two months in prison over a high-profile sexual assault at Taipei Main Station that shocked Taiwan, according to Taiwanese media reports.

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The Taipei District Court handed down the ruling on Thursday (Apr 30). The case remains subject to appeal.

The incident took place in October 2025, when the 44-year-old defendant assaulted a 71-year-old Hong Kong tourist after she lost consciousness from drinking in the station’s main hall.

The attack lasted about 10 minutes and drew widespread outrage at the time after no one intervened until a Malaysian student noticed something suspicious and alerted police. The victim, who had been travelling alone, only learned of the assault after reviewing CCTV footage.

Prosecutors said the defendant gave inconsistent statements after initially admitting the offence, later claiming he was too intoxicated to recall the incident. They had sought a seven-year jail term, citing the seriousness of the crime and his poor attitude.

The man had prior theft convictions and was wanted at the time for failing to serve a previous sentence or pay a fine.