China urges US to abide by one-China principle after Taiwan flight permit criticism

China's foreign ministry on Thursday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle after the U.S. criticised Chinese pressure on some African countries to revoke overflight clearances for Taiwan's president.

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Taiwan this week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan's diplomatic allies.

Speaking at a daily press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China opposes the U.S. criticism and will never accept it, urging Washington to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

Reuters