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CHINA

China urges US to abide by one-China principle after Taiwan flight permit criticism

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese national flags flutter on top of the Great Hall of the People amid snowfall ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo
Chinese national flags flutter on top of the Great Hall of the People amid snowfall ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo

China's foreign ministry on Thursday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle after the U.S. criticised Chinese pressure on some African countries to revoke overflight clearances for Taiwan's president.

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Taiwan this week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan's diplomatic allies.

Speaking at a daily press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China opposes the U.S. criticism and will never accept it, urging Washington to stop interfering in China's internal affairs. 

Reuters

ChinaUSone-China principleTaiwanflight permitcriticism

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