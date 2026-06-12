Myanmar detains US businessman who wrote about military coup, sources say

An American businessman who wrote a book about living through a military coup in Myanmar was detained on his return to the Southeast Asian nation on Thursday, according to two people briefed on the matter.

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Adam Castillo, a former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar who is based in Yangon where he runs a security firm, was stopped at an airport after travelling to the country, one of the people said.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said it was aware of reports of the detention of an American in Myanmar but had no further comment "due to privacy concerns".

A spokesperson for the military-backed government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Castillo had been abroad promoting his book, Finding Our Voice, about staying in Myanmar following the 2021 coup that threw the country into turmoil, according to social media posts.

The military’s power grab ended a brief experiment in democratic rule under Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and sparked a civil war between the army and a coalition of pro-democracy armed resistance forces allied to long-established ethnic minority groups.

In early April, former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing ⁠was sworn ​in as the country's president, following a ​widely criticised, military-engineered election that excluded the main opposition groups, including Suu Kyi's political party, and was conducted in the throes of conflict.

Castillo, a former U.S. Marine, last year visited the White House and suggested to officials that the United States play a peace-broker role with a view to accessing rare earth minerals, Reuters reported.

His book chronicles the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters but also criticises Washington's policy, including sanctions, as ineffective and advocates for more business engagement.

Reuters