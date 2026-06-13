logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US spy powers lapse as World Cup raises security fears

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The sun sets in the distance as seen from New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
The sun sets in the distance as seen from New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)

A major US surveillance authority expired Saturday, deepening concerns over national security as the World Cup gets underway and Washington remains deadlocked over President Donald Trump's intelligence leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allowed US spy agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas without a warrant, including when they contact people inside the United States.

Officials describe the program as one of Washington's most important counterterrorism and espionage tools, while privacy advocates and lawmakers in both parties have long warned that it can sweep up Americans' communications without adequate safeguards.

The authority expired at midnight Friday going into Saturday after the House of Representatives and Senate both failed to pass a short-term extension on Thursday.

The lapse comes as the United States co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, bringing fans from the 48 participating countries to stadiums across the continent during a period of heightened tensions over Iran and other global conflicts.

Trump himself cited the tournament -- as well as next month's celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence -- in urging Congress to keep the program alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said this week that preventing terrorist attacks during the World Cup is the bureau's top priority, noting it is expected to be one of the largest US sporting events ever held, with 11 host cities and millions of expected international visitors.

"Extremists have used major global sporting events in the past to do harm and spread their twisted ideologies," he said in a statement, vowing that the FBI would work "non-stop" to ensure the safety of players, fans and "all Americans and visitors."

 

- 'Live hand grenade' -

 

The immediate consequences of expiration remain uncertain, however, because surveillance operations under Section 702 are authorized through annual certifications approved by the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The court approved a new certification in March, meaning some existing surveillance could theoretically continue until March 2027 even without fresh congressional action.

But lawmakers and intelligence experts warn that the legal picture is murkier in practice, especially if telecommunications and technology companies decide they no longer have sufficient legal protection to comply with government demands.

Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the issue had never truly been tested.

"Cert runs through March, but what we believe... is that the communication providers -- the telcos and Googles, and the others -- if they don't carry the indemnification that the law provides them, they won't provide this information," Warner told reporters at the US Capitol.

The standoff has been driven partly by longstanding privacy concerns, but escalated after Trump moved to install a loyal but inexperienced housing official as his acting intelligence chief, despite accusations that he weaponized government records to target Trump's opponents.

With the House out of session until June 23 and the Senate also leaving Washington, Congress has no clear path to restore the authority.

Warner accused Trump of throwing "a live hand grenade" into what had been a difficult but viable bipartisan negotiation.

"God forbid, as we move into the World Cup, that something would happen," Warner said.

"But if something happens, it lies at the feet of the president... We don't want to go into the World Cup without having all of our tools, and this is a critical tool."

AFP

USspy powerslapseWorld Cupsecurity fears

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
English former footballer David Beckham (C), his wife Victoria Beckham (R) and US actor Tom Cruise attend Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
David Beckham gets Hollywood star as World Cup begins in US
WORLD
2 hours ago
S midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
USA launch World Cup with Paraguay rout, Canada snatch draw
WORLD
6 hours ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic disables most advanced AI models after US order limiting foreign access
WORLD
7 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
S&P, Dow open higher on Mideast deal hopes; SpaceX debut in focus
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar detains US businessman who wrote about military coup, sources say
WORLD
23 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. bank regulators ramp up scrutiny of AI use at financial companies
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 17:12 HKT
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic
Hwang and Oh strike as South Korea fight back to sink Czech Republic
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 13:57 HKT
The logo of Chinese drug research and development group WuXi AppTec February 5, 2024. REUTERS
China's WuXi sues US over allegations it supports Beijing's military
FINANCE
12-06-2026 10:16 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Japan's Wataru Endo out of World Cup, international career over
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 05:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Quinones and Jimenez fire Mexico to opening World Cup win over 9-man South Africa
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 05:23 HKT
(File Photo)
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms forecast for Hong Kong as monsoon and low-pressure trough approach
NEWS
23 hours ago
Former TVB actress Barbara Chan passes away at 65 following battle with chronic illness
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.