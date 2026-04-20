China warns joint US, Philippines and Japan drills risk regional trust 

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Mainland drone market cools as drone regulations to be tightened more than ever
18-04-2026 16:31 HKT
China sex toy makers cautiously embrace AI wave
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Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
18-04-2026 13:36 HKT
China humanoid robot half-marathon to showcase technical leaps
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Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
17-04-2026 15:23 HKT
China offers loans, technology for Vietnam railways
17-04-2026 14:20 HKT
China, Russia ties driving N. Korean economic recovery: Seoul
17-04-2026 13:08 HKT