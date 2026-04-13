China calls US-Iran ceasefire 'very fragile', urges unified opposition to escalation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the current ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "very fragile" and urged the global community to "unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate the confrontation."

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Wang made the remarks during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Wang's ministry said. The priority is to prevent the resumption of hostilities and "to preserve the hard-won momentum of ceasefire," Wang said.

China would be pleased to see Pakistan playing a greater role in helping resolve the conflict, Wang said, adding that Beijing too stands ready to make its contributions.

Reuters