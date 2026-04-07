logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's Xi urges faster development of new energy system as Middle East war continues

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for accelerated planning and construction of a new energy system to safeguard the country's energy security, weeks into the Iran war that has triggered global energy shocks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The leader of the world's second-largest economy also emphasised hydropower development and ecological protection, while urging the safe and orderly expansion of nuclear power, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

"The Party Central Committee has gained a profound grasp of global energy development trends and made major decisions by advancing the new energy security strategy in depth," he said, referring to the ruling Communist Party's centre of authority.

Xi did not directly mention the war in his remarks cited by CCTV.

The United States and Iran have been weighing a Pakistani-brokered plan that could end their five-week-old conflict, even as Tehran pushed back against pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

ROLE OF COAL AND GREENER ENERGY

Analysts have pointed out that China is relatively better-positioned to absorb the higher oil prices. Coal accounts for more than half of its energy mix, while it has ample oil stockpiles and imports via the Strait of Hormuz represent only around 5% of total energy consumption.

"The path we took in being the first to develop wind and solar power has now proven to be forward-looking. At the same time, coal-fired power remains the foundation of our energy system and must continue to play its supporting role," Xi said.

China operates more than half of the world's coal-fired power capacity, making it the top carbon emitter, which Western-led climate initiatives have long contended with. The country continues to position coal power as a reliability backbone and flexible backup system, even as it accelerates renewables. 

Although he underscored the role of coal in China's energy mix, the president said the country-the world's largest consumer of coal-must stay committed to clean, low-carbon development.

"A greener, more diversified and resilient new energy system will provide a strong guarantee for China's energy security and economic development," CCTV said.

Last July, China began construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam on the eastern rim of the Tibetan Plateau.

Construction on a solar thermal power plant by China General Nuclear Power Group at an altitude of 4,550 metres in Tibet has also begun on Monday, according to state Xinhua News Agency.

Reuters

ChinaXidevelopmentnew energy systemMiddle Eastwar

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
UN Hormuz vote now expected next week; China opposes authorization of force
WORLD
04-04-2026 10:27 HKT
Afghan men walk next to debris lying at the site of a drug rehabilitation center destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib/ File Photo
China says peace talks advance between Afghanistan, Pakistan
CHINA
03-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. Picture taken February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Streaming channel for pets launched in China
CHINA
03-04-2026 16:05 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on April 3, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea, France to upgrade ties as Macron trip overshadowed by Middle East crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:57 HKT
The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany. (Reuters)
Nexperia's China unit nears fully local production of chips: company sources
FINANCE
02-04-2026 21:21 HKT
Cows are seen at farm houses at an independent dairy farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jake Spring/File Photo
China reports 219 cases of foot-and-mouth cattle disease in northwestern region
CHINA
02-04-2026 17:12 HKT
China calls for independent refiners to maintain fuel output amid war disruption, sources say
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:20 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Photo by ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026.
What's real anymore? AI warps truth of Middle East war
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.