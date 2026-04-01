China's Xiamen Airlines to raise domestic fuel surcharges six-fold from April 5

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Australians cancel Easter travel as worries mount over fuel crisis
03-04-2026 18:54 HKT
Braving high fuel costs, Filipinos flock to crucifixion spectacle
03-04-2026 17:08 HKT
Japanese airlines mull fuel surcharge hikes due to Mideast war
03-04-2026 16:14 HKT
Chinese airlines to raise fuel surcharges on domestic flights
02-04-2026 15:13 HKT
China's top airlines cautious on outlook as Iran war raises fuel costs
31-03-2026 13:16 HKT
Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge
27-03-2026 15:47 HKT
Cathay raises fuel surcharges twice in one month
26-03-2026 18:05 HKT
Thai fishing industry nears a standstill as Iran war pushes up fuel costs
26-03-2026 15:29 HKT
China's Spring Airlines to raise domestic fuel charges from April 5
26-03-2026 15:10 HKT
Mideast war fuels disinformation about Taiwan's gas supply
26-03-2026 13:51 HKT