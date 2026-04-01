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CHINA

China's Xiamen Airlines to raise domestic fuel surcharges six-fold from April 5

CHINA
01-04-2026 11:20 HKT
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A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

China's Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, will raise fuel surcharges six-fold for domestic flights from April 5, the company said on its website, as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran drives up jet fuel prices.

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Passengers would pay 60 yuan for flights of 800 km (497 miles) and below and 120 yuan per passenger for flights over 800 km, up from 10 yuan and 20 yuan respectively, the airline said.

China United Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, said on Wednesday it would also raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights from April 5.

Several Chinese airlines, including Spring Airlines, have raised fuel surcharges for domestic flights.

The conflict has upended the global aviation industry, prompting airlines to raise fares and revise financial outlooks.

China's three largest state-owned airlines said they were cautious about the outlook for this year, after all returned to losses in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Reuters

China's Xiamen Airlinesfuelsurchargessix-foldApril 5

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