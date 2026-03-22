Public divided over new fuel price transparency measures

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China's fuel export ban to further tighten Asia supply
17-03-2026 22:14 HKT
Illegal fuel station busted in To Kwa Wan shop amid rising cases
12-03-2026 20:37 HKT
Oil tops $100 as Iran attacks offset IEA stockpile release
12-03-2026 16:44 HKT
China orders immediate ban on March fuel exports, sources say
12-03-2026 14:28 HKT
Air New Zealand to cut flights as fuel price surge wreaks havoc on travel
12-03-2026 13:03 HKT
Four trucks drained of $30,000 diesel in overnight Tuen Mun theft
11-03-2026 18:28 HKT
Asia bunker premiums hit record highs, some ships struggle to refuel
11-03-2026 17:07 HKT