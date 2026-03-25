Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge

A surge in jet fuel prices, driven by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, has upended the global aviation industry, prompting airlines to raise fares and revise financial outlooks.

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Jet fuel prices have soared from $85-$90 per barrel to $150-$200 per barrel in recent days for an industry where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating expenses.

Below is a list of how airlines are responding, in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline expects suspended Middle East flights and a spike in fuel prices to have a "notable impact" on its first-quarter results.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline group said it planned to increase long-haul ticket prices to address surging fuel costs, with cabin fares set to rise by 50 euros ($57) per round trip.

AIR NEW ZEALAND

The airline was one of the first to announce broad increases to ticket prices on March 10. It also suspended its full-year earnings forecast due to fuel market volatility.

The price hikes for one-way economy fares are set at NZ$10 ($6) on domestic routes, NZ$20 on short-haul international services and NZ$90 on long-haul flights, with further price, network and schedule changes possible if fuel costs remain elevated.

AKASA AIR

India's Akasa Air said it was introducing a fuel surcharge ranging between 199-1,300 Indian rupees ($2-$14) on domestic and international flights.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

The U.S. carrier said it expected a $400 million increase in first-quarter expenses as fuel prices surge.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline said it would raise fuel surcharges on all routes from March 18, citing a doubling of jet fuel prices since the start of the month.

The carrier, which reviews fuel surcharges monthly, kept them steady last month at $72.90 for flights between Hong Kong and Europe or North America.

CEBU AIR

The Philippines-based airline said the sharp rise in fuel prices was a key concern and it would continue to review its pricing and network strategies to mitigate the impact.

EASYJET

EasyJet CEO Kenton Jarvis said European consumers should expect higher ticket prices towards the end of summer, when existing fuel hedges come to an end.

FRONTIER AIRLINES

The U.S. airline is reviewing its full-year forecast as fuel prices have increased significantly since it issued the outlook.

HONG KONG AIRLINES

The airline said it would raise fuel surcharges by up to 35.2% from March 12, with the sharpest increase on flights between Hong Kong and the Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal, where charges would rise to HK$384 ($49) from HK$284.

IAG

British Airways-owner IAG said on March 10 it did not plan to hike ticket prices immediately, as it has hedged much of its fuel for the short- to medium-term.

INDIGO

India's biggest airline said it would introduce fuel charges on domestic and international flights from March 14, including a charge of 900 rupees for flights to the Middle East and a charge of 2,300 rupees for flights to Europe.

The company is also lobbying the Indian government to cut fuel taxes, sources told Reuters.

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES

The carrier said it would raise respective domestic and international flight fares by $20 and by up to $100, citing higher fuel surcharges.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

The airline said it had adequate fuel supply to support scheduled operations, but did not have visibility beyond May to June. Company president Richard Nuttall told CNBC the Philippines might eventually consider measures such as rationing how much fuel airlines can purchase, which a few countries have already implemented.

QANTAS AIRWAYS

The Australian airline said it would hike fares on its international routes and was considering adding capacity on its existing Europe routes in the coming months.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it would cancel 1,000 flights in April because of high oil and jet fuel prices. For March, it said it had cancelled a "couple hundred" flights.

SAS, which had already increased flight prices, said that even if it tried to absorb the rising fuel costs, the price surge would still be a blow to the aviation industry.

THAI AIRWAYS

The Thailand-based carrier said it would raise fares by 10-15% to address rising fuel costs.

UNITED AIRLINES

The U.S. airline is cutting unprofitable flights over the next two quarters as it prepares for oil prices to remain above $100 until the end of 2027, CEO Scott Kirby said. At those levels, the annual fuel bill would increase more than twice the profit it earned in its best year ever, he added.

United has been able to raise fares without materially hurting bookings in response to the rapid increase in oil and jet fuel prices, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said.

VIETJET

The Vietnamese budget airline said it had adjusted flight frequency on selected routes due to potential fuel shortages.

VIETNAM AIRLINES

The carrier plans to cancel 23 flights per week across domestic routes from April, Vietnam's aviation authority said, after the airline requested government assistance to remove an environmental tax on jet fuel.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

Virgin Australia said it was adjusting fares to reflect rising cost pressures across the aviation sector, which it said were being significantly exacerbated by the situation in the Middle East.

Reuters