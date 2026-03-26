logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Mideast war fuels disinformation about Taiwan's gas supply

CHINA
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A mixer truck drives past by a LNG tank storage at Guan-Tang LNG Receiving Terminal in Taoyuan on March 25, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
A mixer truck drives past by a LNG tank storage at Guan-Tang LNG Receiving Terminal in Taoyuan on March 25, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)

Taiwan has been targeted by a wave of online disinformation claiming the island's gas supplies will soon be completely depleted due to disruptions from the Middle East war -- a narrative officials say could cause panic and undermine confidence in the government.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The false social media posts, which have amassed thousands of views on Chinese-language platforms, include a persistent claim that Taiwan will run out of liquefied natural gas (LNG) within 11 days and face electricity blackouts due to Iran's restrictions on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

AFP fact-checkers found around two dozen Douyin posts from China-based accounts pushing the narrative, many of them rehashing the same video script. Some also criticised Taiwan's decision to shut down its nuclear reactor last year, while others promoted Beijing's offer for "peaceful reunification" as a path to energy security.

Taiwanese authorities have refuted the rumours, saying there are sufficient LNG reserves for March and April.

"They claimed that we would run out of gas -- that is simply impossible," Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin said in a Facebook video published March 9.
"LNG supplies from Qatar account for roughly one-third of our total supply.
 Therefore, roughly 60 to 70 percent is basically not a problem."

Security officials told reporters last week they were monitoring fuel-related disinformation spread by Taiwanese "collaborators", in addition to Chinese media.

They found AI-generated content on YouTube and TikTok pushing "a consistent narrative" that Taiwan could be in a "very dire situation" and asking what would happen "if Taiwan is encircled".

"It works by creating scenarios to make people in Taiwan... feel concerned about the government, or keep imagining that if a blockade were to happen one day, we would lose confidence in energy," the security officials said.

- 'False impression' -

Taiwan is the latest target of disinformation about an impending energy crisis due to the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

Iran's Tasnim news agency published earlier this month an altered graphic falsely claiming Australia had just 18 days of petrol supplies left. AFP fact-checkers found the actual figure was twice that.

Such claims are particularly sensitive in Taiwan, where China's growing military activity and the risk of a potential blockade around the island have ignited fears about energy security.

LNG accounted for 47.8 percent of Taiwan's power generation last year, according to the Energy Administration.

Yeh Tsung-kuang, a professor in the Department of Engineering and System Science at National Tsing Hua University, said Taiwan's maximum LNG inventory is only 11 days but that does not mean the island will run out of fuel or face outages within that time period.

"One-third of our LNG comes from Qatar. We also have other sources such as Russia, Australia and the United States," he told AFP.

"These netizens are interpreting the situation as if LNG from the Middle East cannot get through, Taiwan will be left without a natural gas supply. They are attempting to create this false impression."

The Ministry of Economic Affairs previously said on Facebook that while 22 LNG vessels would pass through the now-blocked Strait of Hormuz in March and April, supply would remain unaffected because the entire shortfall could be covered with "emergency procurement or expedited delivery".

If the blockade continues, it added, there are three contingency plans: utilising non-Middle Eastern gas sources, discussing mutual assistance with similar buyers such as Japan and South Korea and purchasing "existing fuel".

- 'Larger campaign' -

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said last week that "peaceful reunification could provide better protection" for Taiwan's energy security with a "strong motherland" as its backing.

Liang Chi-yuan, a professor and research fellow at National Central University's Center for Taiwan Economic Development, said such narratives might gain traction because Taiwan has relatively low LNG capacity compared to other Asian countries.

Both experts acknowledged that Taiwan would face stronger competition and higher prices if the Middle East war drags on and long-term global LNG supplies are affected.

"This is a significant vulnerability in terms of Taiwan's energy weakness," Liang said. 

AFP

Mideast warfueldisinformationTaiwangas supply

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
An Air New Zealand plane is seen taxiing from the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge
WORLD
19 hours ago
An oil products tanker passes the Sydney Opera House at sunrise in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Asia looks to COVID-era playbook to tackle fuel crisis
WORLD
19 hours ago
Mandarin pop star Jay Chou attends a news conference ahead of the release of his first album in nearly four years in Taipei, Taiwan, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan Mandopop star Jay Chou returns with ambitious new album
CHINA
24-03-2026 16:13 HKT
Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP Jeepney driver Eric Helera (L) refuels his vehicle with diesel at a fuel station in Manila on March 23, 2026.
Manila's jeepney drivers struggle as Mideast war sends diesel cost soaring
WORLD
24-03-2026 14:44 HKT
Cars queue at a Sinopec petrol station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China curbs fuel price hike, limits increase to about half of expected
FINANCE
23-03-2026 15:56 HKT
Public divided over new fuel price transparency measures
NEWS
22-03-2026 19:47 HKT
Photo by STR / AFP. Iranian Shia women, including one covered in the Iranian national flag, take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosalla mosque in Tehran on March 21, 2026.
Iranians hold Eid prayers as Mideast war rages
WORLD
21-03-2026 18:22 HKT
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Taiwan's Lin to compete in first international event since Paris gender row
CHINA
21-03-2026 12:41 HKT
A man scoops up oil with his hands in this illustration taken at the Airankol oil field in the Atyrau Region, Kazakhstan, April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/Illustration
Cambodia turns to Singapore, Malaysia for fuel as Vietnam, China restrict supplies
CHINA
18-03-2026 19:03 HKT
China's fuel export ban to further tighten Asia supply
FINANCE
17-03-2026 22:14 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.