China expects severe flooding, drought in 2026

China is likely to face severe flooding and drought in several parts of the country this year, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

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Citing the Ministry of Water Resources, the broadcaster reported the following details:

This year's flood season, beginning April 1, will see more severe flooding in the traditionally arid north of the country, while typhoons may move northward and affect inland areas.

From April to May, some areas in the Pearl River Delta, Fujian, Zhejiang and the middle reaches of the Yangtze River may experience floods that exceed warning levels.

Areas in the southwest may experience periods of drought.

From June to August, some areas, including the Songliao River basin, Hai River and Pearl River, may experience major floods.

During the same period, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and northern Xinjiang may experience periods of drought due to high temperatures and low rainfall.

Reuters