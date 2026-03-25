Kenya says it has finalised trade deal negotiations with China

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China's Xi urges progress in his 'city of the future' project
24-03-2026 19:41 HKT
Sinopec to ramp up Bohai Bay shale oil as backup to sustain output
24-03-2026 17:58 HKT
China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
24-03-2026 17:08 HKT
Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties
24-03-2026 15:09 HKT
Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
24-03-2026 14:25 HKT
Beijing to open more of Great Wall for tourists
24-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Xi Jingping visits Xiong'an New Area in Hebei
23-03-2026 22:45 HKT
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT