logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Kenya says it has finalised trade deal negotiations with China

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto shake hands during a signing ceremony at The Great Hall of The People on April 24, 2025 in Beijing, China. IORI SAGISAWA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto shake hands during a signing ceremony at The Great Hall of The People on April 24, 2025 in Beijing, China. IORI SAGISAWA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Kenya has finalised negotiations over a trade deal with China, two months after announcing a preliminary agreement that would grant the East African country duty-free access to the Chinese market, President William Ruto said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In January Kenya said the preliminary deal would give 98% of its exports duty-free access to the large Chinese market.

East Africa's biggest economy has been forging closer ties with China, with Ruto making a state visit to Beijing last year during which a number of financing and cooperation agreements were signed. The two countries' bilateral trade is currently heavily tilted in favour of China.

"We have this week finalised negotiations with the Government of the People's Republic of China on a bilateral trade agreement," Ruto told a conference aimed at attracting international investment.

Kenya is also a close ally of Washington and is negotiating a separate bilateral trade accord with the Trump administration.

Ruto has defended his administration's courting of China against criticism from some U.S. officials, saying Kenya has to export more goods to the huge Asian economy to close the trade gap.

Ruto said on Wednesday that the Kenyan economy had been resilient in the past year, with inflation and the shilling currency stable.

Foreign direct investment exceeded $2 billion for the first time in 2025, up over 15% on the previous year, he added. 

Reuters

Kenyatrade dealnegotiationsChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cranes and cargo ships at a terminal of the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang · Reuters
China says it has right to retaliate against Mexico's tariff hikes
CHINA
3 hours ago
People pose for a photo in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo
China bars Manus co-founders from leaving country amid Meta deal review, FT reports
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with students in a classroom at a high school, during an inspection tour of Xiongan New Area in Hebei province, China March 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Xi urges progress in his 'city of the future' project
CHINA
24-03-2026 19:41 HKT
Zhou Liang, Vice Minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks on perspectives from mainland financial regulators at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Deputy head of China financial regulator probed for suspected law, discipline violations
CHINA
24-03-2026 18:15 HKT
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS
Sinopec to ramp up Bohai Bay shale oil as backup to sustain output
FINANCE
24-03-2026 17:58 HKT
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
CHINA
24-03-2026 17:08 HKT
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties
CHINA
24-03-2026 15:09 HKT
Egrets fly over solar panels at a "fishing and light complementary solar photovoltaic base" in Jinhu County, Huaian municipality, east China's Jiangsu province on December 16, 2024. Beijing said on December 17 that plans by the United States to hike tariffs on more Chinese imports "pile errors onto errors", after Washington homed in on products including crucial solar panel components. (Photo by AFP)
Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
FINANCE
24-03-2026 14:25 HKT
The Great Wall of China. Reuters
Beijing to open more of Great Wall for tourists
CHINA
24-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Xinhua.
Xi Jingping visits Xiong'an New Area in Hebei
FINANCE
23-03-2026 22:45 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
WORLD
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT
(File Photo)
Housing Bureau to open Kowloon City demo flats to showcase basic housing unit standards
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.