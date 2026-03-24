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CHINA

Deputy head of China financial regulator probed for suspected law, discipline violations

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Zhou Liang, Vice Minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks on perspectives from mainland financial regulators at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Zhou Liang, Vice Minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks on perspectives from mainland financial regulators at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The deputy head of China's financial regulator Zhou Liang is being probed over suspected violations of law and discipline, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday.

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Zhou, vice minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), is under investigation by the country's top anti-graft body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the report said.

Born in October 1971, Zhou was named as vice chairman of the now-defunct China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the predecessor of the NFRA, and has since served as deputy head at the financial regulator.

Before that, Zhou had led the CCDI's organization department, which oversees appointments and management at the anti-graft watchdog.

China is intensifying its anti-corruption crackdown within the financial sector, leading to a series of high-profile officials stepping down.

Last year, China's former securities watchdog chief Yi Huiman was taken away by authorities for investigation, Reuters reported. 

Reuters

Deputy headChinafinancial regulatorprobedlawdiscipline violations

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