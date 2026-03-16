(Video) Performer escapes serious Injury after dramatic horse-riding accident at Chimelong Safari Park

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Fire breaks out at Taoyuan's beloved beef noodle shop, no injuries
15-03-2026 18:42 HKT
US, China economic chiefs meet in Paris to clear path to Trump-Xi summit
15-03-2026 12:47 HKT
China edge Taiwan in extra-time to make Women's Asian Cup semis
14-03-2026 17:43 HKT
Auto groups urge Trump to keep Chinese carmakers out of US
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Booming Taiwan can well afford more military spending, president says
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HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
22 hours ago