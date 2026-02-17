Philippines says takes exception to China embassy comment on job losses

Read More
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
China's top diplomat warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for decoupling
14-02-2026 17:27 HKT
Philippines senators named 'co-perpetrators' in Duterte ICC case
14-02-2026 14:50 HKT
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
China’s Wang Yi urges EU to manage frictions, deepen cooperation
14-02-2026 11:57 HKT
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT