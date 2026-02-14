logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Philippines senators named 'co-perpetrators' in Duterte ICC case

WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 14:50 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by NOEL CELIS / POOL / AFP This file photo taken on January 30, 2017 shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listening to Ronald Dela Rosa (R), then-director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP), during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila.
Photo by NOEL CELIS / POOL / AFP This file photo taken on January 30, 2017 shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listening to Ronald Dela Rosa (R), then-director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP), during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila.
Philippinessenatorsco-perpetratorsDuterteICC

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Philippine house panel votes on the impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as lacking in substance, at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Philippines House panel finds bid to impeach Marcos lacks substance
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 17:10 HKT
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Cebu City, Philippines, January 29, 2026. JAM STA ROSA/Pool via REUTERS
Philippines hosts ASEAN foreign minister retreat to tackle regional issues
WORLD NEWS
29-01-2026 10:40 HKT
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a message during the proclamation rally for his political party PDP-Laban's senatorial candidates ahead of the midterm elections, at Club Filipino in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Former Philippines president Duterte fit for pre-trial hearings, ICC judges rule
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 12:43 HKT
Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist survivors who were aboard the MV Trisha Kerstin 3, which capsized around the waters of Baluk-baluk Island, Basilan, Philippines, January 26, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue efforts under way after Philippine ferry sinks, leaving 18 dead
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 11:34 HKT
Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro attends the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 25, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Philippines hosts Myanmar political, ethnic groups for 'stakeholder meeting'
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 16:34 HKT
Philippines National Flag is pictured as the rainbow displays over it a day before the annual procession to celebrate Black Nazarene feast day at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Philippines, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Philippine journalist found guilty of terror financing
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 16:04 HKT
Legislators Sara Elago (L), Louise Co (C), and Antonio Tinio (R) hold copies of an impeachment complaint against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos after submitting the documents to the office of the Secretary General in the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 22, 2026, alongside members of progressive group Bayan Teddy Casino (2nd L) and Renato Reyes (2nd R). (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Philippine President Marcos hit with impeachment complaint
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 14:17 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Philippines to end short-lived ban on Musk's Grok chatbot
WORLD NEWS
21-01-2026 13:14 HKT
A worker stands on top of a cargo container as he assist the crane driver in arranging some containers at a shipping yard in Cavite city, south of Manila July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Radioactive zinc shipment in Philippines onshore in 'safe' location
WORLD NEWS
14-01-2026 18:10 HKT
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP. People walk towards the floral tribute memorial as mourners gather in memory of victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 20, 2025.
Bondi shooter visited gun shop during Philippines stay: police
WORLD NEWS
20-12-2025 20:04 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.