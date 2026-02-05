logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Four people, including two Chinese nationals, arrested in France on suspicion of spying

CHINA NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A French flag flies above the National Assembly in Paris on day after the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, France, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
A French flag flies above the National Assembly in Paris on day after the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, France, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
France to wage "year of resistance" against Shein and other platforms
WORLD NEWS
10 hours ago
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the retreat session of the 45th ASEAN Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cambodia asks France to provide historical evidence to help settle Thai border dispute
WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Nestle widens infant formula recall after France lowers toxin level
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 19:14 HKT
Photo from TheraVectys.
French biotech firm TheraVectys plans for HK IPO: Bloomberg
TECH & STARTUP
06-01-2026 15:10 HKT
France plans social media ban for children under 15
WORLD NEWS
02-01-2026 00:25 HKT
France to build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops based in Gulf
WORLD NEWS
22-12-2025 03:57 HKT
People queue near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum to enter the museum which remains closed as its staff continue discussions on whether to extend a strike over pay and working conditions at the museum, the state of the museum's buildings and staffing issues, two months after a spectacular heist which saw thieves make off with jewels in broad daylight, in Paris, France, December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
WORLD NEWS
17-12-2025 16:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Shein logo, court gavel and French flag taken November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
France seeks three-month suspension of Shein website in court hearing
CHINA NEWS
05-12-2025 17:53 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Jeremy O. Harris poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
American playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on alleged drug smuggling
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 10:01 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Macron urges Xi to help correct 'unsustainable' global trade imbalances
CHINA NEWS
04-12-2025 22:00 HKT
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
