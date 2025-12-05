logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

France seeks three-month suspension of Shein website in court hearing

CHINA NEWS
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Shein logo, court gavel and French flag taken November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Shein logo, court gavel and French flag taken November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FrancesuspensionSheinwebsitecourt hearing

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Macron urges Xi to help correct 'unsustainable' global trade imbalances
CHINA NEWS
04-12-2025 22:00 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, China April 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
France's Macron in China with Ukraine on the agenda
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, China, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Beijing hopes France will push for positive EU policies on China
MARKET
27-11-2025 21:50 HKT
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP This photograph shows the necklace and earrings of the set of jewelry of Empress of the French, Marie-Louise ("Collier et boucles d'oreilles de la parure d’émeraudes de l'impératrice Marie-Louise") displayed at Apollon's Gallery on January 14, 2020 at the Louvre museum in Paris after the reopening of the Gallery following ten months of renovations.
France arrests two men, two women over Louvre heist: prosecutor
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 11:14 HKT
Male Panda Yuan Zi is lying in his internal enclosure before his last public snack at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on November 23, 2025. (AFP)
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
CHINA NEWS
25-11-2025 22:27 HKT
Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP Male Panda Yuan Zi is lying in his internal enclosure before his last public snack at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on November 23, 2025.
France bids farewell to beloved pandas bound for China
CHINA NEWS
25-11-2025 15:25 HKT
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepares for a television interview outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, September 9, 2025.
US health agency edits website to reflect anti-vax views
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 10:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe helps France secure World Cup spot on Paris attacks anniversary
FOOTBALL
14-11-2025 08:14 HKT
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 14:38 HKT
A protestor holds a banner reading "Shein profits from the forced labour of the Uyghurs" during the opening of Asian e-commerce giant Shein's first physical store at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
France moves to suspend Shein website as first store opens in Paris
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 15:51 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.