CUHK Fine Arts Master’s students unveil summer exhibition series

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Master of Arts students from the Department of Fine Arts at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are set to showcase their creative achievements in a multi-part exhibition this summer.

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Titled The Art of CUHK 2026, the event features both graduation and first-year showcases spanning contemporary and traditional Chinese art practices, offering the public a comprehensive look into the diverse artistic explorations of the university's emerging talents.

Graduation exhibitions explore transitions and legacies

The summer arts program will kick off with the graduation exhibition, which runs from July 5 through July 26 at the Cheng Ming Building and the Hui Gallery, following an opening ceremony on July 4 at the Sir Run Run Shaw Hall foyer.

The graduating cohort is divided into two distinct specializations, each presenting a unique thematic focus.

The Contemporary Art Practice stream presents an exhibition titled Ending After Ending, which frames graduation not as a final conclusion but as a transitional phase.

The participating artists explore the concept that every completed artwork holds the foundation for future inspiration.

The showcase reflects on how their postgraduate journey has reshaped their personal and artistic paths, turning every ending into a new beginning.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Art Practice stream draws inspiration from historical literary and philosophical figures to present an exhibition titled Leaving a Light Aglow.

Focusing on themes of perseverance and illumination, the graduating cohort uses traditional brush and ink to reflect on the guiding lights of their education and the artistic legacy they hope to leave behind for future generations.

First-year showcases highlight cleansing and companionship

Following the graduation events, the first-year master's students will debut their own works from August 2 to August 8 at the Cheng Ming Building.

The first-year Contemporary Art students will present FASA, an exhibition uniquely inspired by the everyday showerhead.

The showcase uses the flow and dispersal of water as a metaphor for the cleansing and nurturing power of art.

The students aim to illustrate how creative expression can be both fluid and structured, nourishing the inner spirit and washing away the fatigue of daily life.

Taking a more poetic approach, the first-year Chinese Art stream will present With Whom Do I Sit?, an exhibition that draws on classical Chinese literature to explore the solitary nature of the creative process.

The showcase reflects on the deep internal dialogue required in art-making and how the often lonely journey of creation transforms into shared joy when experienced alongside peers and audiences.

A diverse range of media and backgrounds

Curated entirely by the students and co-organized by the Office of the Arts Administrator, the four-part exhibition highlights a wide array of artistic mediums.

Because the participating students hail from a variety of academic and occupational backgrounds, the materials utilized in the show are highly diverse.

Visitors can expect to see traditional techniques such as ink on paper, color on silk, and stone rubbings presented alongside modern installations utilizing acrylics, resin, chrome finishes, and copper-zinc alloys.

By merging these varied themes and practices, the students aim to foster an ongoing dialogue between different creative perspectives and invite the public to witness their artistic evolution as artists.