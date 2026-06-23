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ARTS & CULTURE

Tai Kwun exhibition revisits Hong Kong films built on trust, action and teamwork

ARTS & CULTURE
9 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Tai Kwun will put Hong Kong cinema’s spirit of partnership in the spotlight this summer, with an immersive exhibition that recreates classic film scenes and looks back at the teamwork behind some of the city’s most memorable movie moments.

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Running from June 23 to October 4 at Tai Kwun’s Duplex Studio, Better Together – Partnering Up for Hong Kong Movies celebrates the local idea of paak zyu soeng — loosely understood as “partnering up” or moving forward together — through decades of Hong Kong films built around loyalty, trust, tension and unlikely alliances.

Curated by filmmaker Sunny Chan Wing-san, the exhibition is presented in association with the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers. It features immersive re-creations of scenes from eight classic “partner” films and their related works, alongside replicas of on-screen props and behind-the-scenes stories from the collaborators who helped shape those cinematic moments.

The films featured include The Black Rose, Aces Go Places, Once a Thief, Police Story III – Super Cop, Gen-X Cops, Rob-B-Hood, Blind Detective and Rob N Roll. Together, they trace how Hong Kong’s understanding of partnership has shifted across different eras, from chivalry and justice to professional trust, cultural integration, generational change and shared survival.

Scene 1 – “Partnership"
The exhibition brings classic Hong Kong movie moments to life through detailed scene re-creations and set installations.
Scene 2 – “The World Turns Upside Down”
Scene 3 – “Conflicts from Within”
Scene 4 – “A Test of Trust”
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The exhibition brings classic Hong Kong movie moments to life through detailed scene re-creations and set installations.
Scene 5 – “Traces of the Past”
Scene 5 – “Traces of the Past”

Visitors will move through nine themed scenes, beginning with an introduction to the featured films before entering re-created worlds that range from the upside-down heist of Once a Thief to the tense lie-detector sequence in Aces Go Places III. Other sections revisit the home of the Black Rose, the complementary partnership in Blind Detective, the explosive cross-boundary collaboration in Police Story III – Super Cop, and the unexpected alliance at the heart of Rob N Roll.

The exhibition also looks beyond what audiences see on screen. Video interviews will offer a closer look at how actors, directors, stunt teams and creative crews built the chemistry behind Hong Kong’s partner films.

Scene 6 – “Sharing the Same Path”
Scene 7 – “Breaking to Rebuild”
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
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Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Film props on display at Better Together highlight the craft, action design and creative collaboration behind Hong Kong’s classic movie moments.
Scene 9 – “Life Goes On”

Among the highlights are Sam Hui revisiting Aces Go Places and performing its iconic theme song, as well as Aaron Kwok and Man Lim-chung discussing action scenes and stunt design.

Other interviews will feature Gordon Lam, Richie Jen, and Albert Mak sharing stories from Rob N Roll, while Louis Koo and Sammi Cheng reflect on long-standing collaborations and their work with different filmmakers on Rob-B-Hood and Blind Detective. Professional action teams will also reveal the craft behind Hong Kong-style special effects.

Timothy Calnin, director of Tai Kwun Arts, said Tai Kwun’s annual summer exhibitions have become a “love-letter” to Hong Kong, following previous shows on neon signs, Cantopop and local cinema.

He said this year’s focus on partner films highlights the team spirit at the heart of the city, adding that Tai Kwun will again contribute part of the exhibition’s ticket sales to the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers in support of the industry.

For Sunny Chan, Hong Kong cinema’s global impact has long been built on collective effort. He said local filmmakers, despite limited resources, created car chases, explosions and gravity-defying action that impressed audiences around the world. “What made this possible? The Hong Kong paak zyu soeng team spirit,” he said.

Better Together – Partnering Up for Hong Kong Movies
Date: Jun 23 to Oct 4, 2026
Opening hours: 11am – 7pm
Location: Duplex Studio, LG1/F & LG2/F, Block 01, Police Headquarters Block, Tai Kwun
Price: Regular - HK$30; Concession - HK$20
Ticketing: Klook, Tai Kwun website

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Better Together – Partnering Up for Hong Kong MoviesTai KwunSunny ChanHong Kong movies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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