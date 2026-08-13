Youth showcase complex jazz subgenre 'hard bop'

When night falls in San Po Kong, jazz music drifts through industrial buildings, replacing the chatter of people and the hum of machines. The rhythm is so infectious that listeners find themselves swaying to the beat without realizing it.

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Led by emerging local trumpeter Miles Kobayashi, the quintet features saxophonist Bea Lagrisola – whom he met in Toronto – alongside talented young Hong Kong musicians. Together they bring a fresh take on hard bop, a subgenre of jazz which is both complex and ever-evolving.

"I don't like playing things that are too simple. If you want to improve, you have to learn to tackle these difficult challenges," band leader Kobayashi said. On stage, the five exchange nods and glances rather than words, moving seamlessly through jazz classics and drawing the audience in.

Kobayashi, who began playing the trumpet at age 10, has been emerging in the jazz scene in recent years. His father, David Kobayashi, is also an active local trumpeter. Now 21, Kobayashi is on summer break and has decided to bring what he learned about jazz at the University of Toronto back home.

Inside an industrial building in Kwun Tong, the band invites the audience to immerse themselves in the world of jazz.

The band's bassist, Chun, believes hard bop is evocative and impactful. Not only is the style accessible to the audience, but it also comes with comfortable melodies and rhythms. However, hard bop demands technical skill and tight chemistry. Kobayashi admits practicing hard bop can be overwhelming, but feels fortunate to have found the right bandmates to bring this style to life. "I really love playing hard bop. This style isn't very mainstream in Hong Kong," he said.

For Lagrisola, the trip was her first time in Hong Kong. The band had only one rehearsal before showtime, but their tight-knit rapport and playful spirit meant that they delivered a captivating performance – with inside jokes among musicians and a surprise finale which was originally composed by Kobayashi.

When asked about the differences between Toronto and Hong Kong's jazz scenes, Kobayashi said it is easier to gather like-minded individuals in Toronto. The band's drummer, Jerry, added that trumpeters are quite rare in Hong Kong. However, Lagrisola added that music remains a universal language.