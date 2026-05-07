Russian artists on the basics, commercialization, and AI art

Hailed as one of the four world-leading art academies, the Ilya Repin St Petersburg Academy of Arts dates back to 1757.

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Since the 18th century, the academy has upheld a rigorous education system, nurturing master artists such as Ilya Repin, Vasily Surikov, Karl Bryullov, and Ivan Shishkin.

Senior professor Arsen Kurbanov and faculty member Nikita Mogilevtsev from the academy are exhibiting their works at the Affordable Art Fair from May 14-17, exploring how tradition stands against this digital, conceptual world.

The contemporary art realm often holds self-expression in the highest regard. Kurbanov pointed out that while many academies have lost sight of foundational art training, Repin Academy still commits to it.

Arsen Kurbanov said while many academies have lost sight of foundational art training, Repin Academy still commits to it.

He believes that “if we view the artist as a professional, and not merely as someone engaged in self-expression, then professionalism is core" to their activities.

Mogilevtsev also says the academy rejects the cold and mechanical reproduction of nature, or hyperrealism, and instead values emphasizing the emotional depth and inner feeling of an image.

Meanwhile, both artists express worry over the excessive commercialization of art.

Drawing a parallel from the fairytale The Emperor’s New Clothes, Kurbanov said modern art sometimes overly relies on curators to “decode” and market them. “When someone sticks a banana on a wall and sells it for a sky-high price, if you don’t understand it, you will be seen as uneducated.”

He also said many young artists only draw to sell, undermining artistic value.

Mogilevtsev emphasized that the Russian Peredvizhniki school of painting upholds a "humanistic spirit," with masterful technique merely a means to reinforce the creative goal. "Sincerity and emotion are more worthy of exploration than attention-grabbing, stunning effects."

He also claimed that the rise of artificial intelligence is lowering our professional skills, and says that the essence of art is warmth, which soulless machines are unable to replace.

Nikita Mogilevtsev looks forward to visiting Hong Kong.

Last year, Kurbanov participated in a memorable exhibition at the Central Library where he exhibited alongside renowned artist Lin Minggang. The experience left a deep impression on him, and he analyzed that Hong Kong art is influenced by traditional Chinese painting and Western realism.

On the Affordable Art Fair, he says it is highly democratic, allowing audiences to interpret art with their own intuition rather than relying on certain critics' opinions.

Meanwhile, Mogilevtsev looks forward to visiting Hong Kong for the first time, and says he would like to delve into the local art and culinary scene.

When asked if the academy will open overseas campuses, Kurbanov said, “there is currently no branch that can accurately replicate the quality of our education.”

He explained that the academy’s comprehensive education is also about the city of St Petersburg – encompassing the Hermitage, the State Russian Museum, and a historic atmosphere – which helps constitute an irreplaceable artistic environment.

However, the academy does offer short-term programs in mainland cities such as Shenzhen and Nanjing. Kurbanov hopes to collaborate with Hong Kong institutions, train local students, and boost their chances of enrolling in the academy.