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ARTCAN

Hong Kong doctor braves terrain to capture earth's otherworldly beauty

ARTCAN
2 hours ago

by

Melody Chan

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Victor Wong's photography features at the 'WONDERLAND' exhibition.
Victor Wong's photography features at the 'WONDERLAND' exhibition.

From desert skies to woodland dawns, doctor Victor Wong Ngar-shun seeks beauty on earth with his camera, capturing award-winning photographs. Around 30 of his works will be on show from April 24 to 26 at the “WONDERLAND” exhibition at the Fringe Club in Central, documenting sceneries both mystical and ethereal.

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“When I was a child, reading Tao Yuanming’s The Peach Blossom Spring and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, I couldn't help but picture what these otherworldly places might look like,” said Wong, noting that once he grew older he thought about really finding wondrous places similar to the ones he had imagined.

He has photographed hilly terrains of Slovenia and forest lakes of the Netherlands, looking as if straight from a fairytale. To capture these scenes Wong has often had to venture deep into mountains, and patiently wait for the mist to lift before recording the magical moments.

Victor Wong got a 'Travel Photographer of the Year' award for his photo taken in Slovenia
Victor Wong got a 'Travel Photographer of the Year' award for his photo taken in Slovenia

Wong also recalled a brittle winter in Slovenia in 2018, when he captured a moment of sunlight cascading over a snow-covered church. The photo earned him a 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year award in the "One Shot: Escape" category. Having set out at four in the morning, he hiked towards the opposite mountain ridge and waited for daybreak.

In Alaska, Wong also waded through piles of snow to shoot the northern lights and moonlight in a forest blanketed in white snow. A more recent expedition of his was to Namibia, where he braved the risk of attacks by hyenas and leopards, spending hours photographing a starry sky. The breathtaking result has become a highlight in the exhibition.

A snow-covered landscape in Alaska with the northern lights and the moon.
A snow-covered landscape in Alaska with the northern lights and the moon.
The cover of the fundraising photo album features nebulae seen from Namibia, Africa.
The cover of the fundraising photo album features nebulae seen from Namibia, Africa.

All proceeds from the exhibition are set to be donated to the Shine Tak Foundation, supporting youth initiatives by the organization.

Photography Travel Doctor Exhibition Art

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