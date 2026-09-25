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CHINA

Key takeaways from Trump-Xi talks in the US

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

US President Donald Trump treated Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pomp and pageantry on Thursday, as the leaders of the world's two superpowers met in Washington DC for talks.

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Here are the key takeaways from the keenly-watched meetings between the two leaders:

- Pomp over substance -

 

Trump hailed his "great friendship" with Xi and pulled out all the stops to woo the Chinese leader, greeting him on the runway on his arrival, offering him a rare tour of the presidential helicopter, and gifting him a bald eagle statue.

The pomp, however, masked the lack of diplomatic breakthroughs.

"The pageantry was the point," according to Ryan Hass at the Brookings Institution.

"When the troop reviews and opening ceremony are taken out of the schedule, the two leaders had less than two hours of direct meetings with each other," he added.

Those meetings yielded "many new consensuses", according to Xi -- but the only concrete deals announced were a promise to invite 100,000 young Americans to China for exchanges, and lending two pandas to a zoo in Atlanta.

Instead, the meetings were meant to show that the two leaders could "effectively manage US-China relations within tolerable bounds of competition", Hass said.

Xi once again urged the two sides to avoid the "Thucydides Trap" -- the theory that a rising power will come into conflict with an established one -- but there was little sign of progress on thorny issues like Taiwan or artificial intelligence.

 

- AI tensions -

 

Trump and Xi hinted at big differences on their approach to the regulation of Artificial Intelligence – or "super intelligence", as Trump referred to it.

While Trump has dismissed calls from tech leaders for regulations to "pace the frontier" of the technology, Xi said AI should "always be under human control".

"There is some broad general agreement on the risks presented by AI, but they diverge on how to manage this", according to Dylan Loh of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"Deep suspicions and intensifying competition" on AI mean breakthroughs on governing the technology are unlikely, Loh said.

 

- Trade truce -

 

One significant deal was the extension by two months of the countries' fragile trade truce -- due to expire in November.

The detente paused a bruising trade war last year by reducing US tariffs on Chinese goods and removing Beijing's export controls on rare earths vital to manufacturing.

"I think the Chinese would have hoped for a longer extension, but they are also realistic", said Loh.

The truce would provide "some calm on the trade front", he said.

Trump is "trying to stabilise relations for now until the US can basically decrease its vulnerabilities to Beijing", according to Jared Mondschein, Director of Research at the United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney.

Trump, a self-styled deal maker, has repeatedly called on China to purchase more US goods to establish a more "balanced" economic relationship.

However, Xi's visit hasn't yet produced any commitments for Chinese purchases of, for example, Boeing planes or American farm produce.

 

- Iran -

 

Trump has repeatedly called on China to help extricate the US from its conflict with Iran and re-open the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, calls Beijing has rebuffed.

China has also been accused of helping Iran target US military assets in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Xi told the US president to end the war and come to a negotiated settlement with Tehran as soon as possible, according to a Chinese readout of the talks.

"The idea that China is going to be a big power broker, appear publicly and negotiate solutions -- I think that's really unlikely," said Rana Mitter, professor of US-Asia relations at the Harvard Kennedy School.

"I don't think that China is going to be the magic card that gets the US out of trouble in the region."

 

- Taiwan -

 

Xi repeated his warning, given to Trump in May, that he should show "prudence" over Taiwan.

But he also went further than he had in that meeting by urging the US to explicitly oppose Taiwan independence.

The island, which China claims and has vowed to bring under its control, relies on the US for its defence.

A $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan has been put on hold and is "under review", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

In May, Trump suggested the sales could be used as a bargaining chip with China, raising fears Taiwan's security could be traded away.

Trump "has been willing to talk about the levels of arm sales in a way that previous administrations haven't", said Harvard's Mitter.

"But I don't see any sign... there's going to be a fundamental change in terms of US assurances (to Taiwan)," he said.

AFP

Key takeawaysTrumpXitalksUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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