logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The United States is expected to release details on the outcome of trade negotiations with China on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday but there was little sign of a breakthrough on a host of sensitive issues.

"We're in a managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we will release on Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.

The US has agreed with China on exempting some key goods from arguments over trade, he said. The US would send agricultural products and medical devices "and we're getting from them, you know, consumer goods and other things that are non-sensitive," he added.

"We've actually reached agreement with the Chinese on a number of these things in areas where, you know if we have trade disputes in the future or if there are tariff measures in the future, we just leave those things to the side."

Greer also said that the current talks did not cover a small amount of high quality US-made chips requiring licenses.

"These are the crown jewels of American technology. It's the way we stay ahead in the race for superintelligence, or AI, and so those conversations ... (are) not really happening in these negotiations," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week and said they had agreed to extend until January 10 a deal that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top 100 percent.

Reuters

USChinatradetariff

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Key takeaways from Trump-Xi talks in the US
CHINA
6 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 23, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US and Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz and end US blockade, sources say
WORLD
8 hours ago
First lady of China Peng Liyuan reacts as children perform during a visit to the Smithsonian's National Museum Of Asian Art from Director of the museum Chase Robinson in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. Finn Gomez/Pool via REUTERS
China's first lady Peng Liyuan turns soft power on US audience
CHINA
8 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan says Trump voiced concern over weak yen in summit with PM Takaichi
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT says
FINANCE
8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand inside the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump to wrap up Xi summit with a tour of US archives
CHINA
9 hours ago
Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy
CHINA
10 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk at the White House on the day of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
BRIEF - China's Xi Says New Trade Arrangement Between China, U.S. Good News For Global Economy, Xinhua Reports
CHINA
11 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together
CHINA
12 hours ago
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
24-09-2026 21:49 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally
NEWS
24-09-2026 18:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.