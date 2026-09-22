logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS

China backs investment by its automakers in Europe, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said, calling for dialogue and consultation to resolve auto-sector issues through a "mutually acceptable, constructive" solution.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The remarks come as Chinese automakers seek factory sites in Europe ahead of the expected adoption of EU local-content manufacturing rules, and as China faces pressure to limit hybrid exports to the continent.

China was committed to exploring solutions on auto-sector issues under the China-EU trade consultation mechanism based on principles of compliance, balance and non-discrimination, Wang said, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"China doesn't want to see the European side choose a path of protectionism, restrict or close markets, and cause markets around the world to become mutually closed off."

Wang made the comments during a meeting on Monday with Hildegard Mueller, head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

Beijing has said it will closely monitor EU moves on the number of hybrid cars China exports to Europe.

China-made plug-in hybrid cars are not covered by the bloc's additional tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on battery-electric vehicles manufactured in China.

Separately, in a video call on Monday with Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius, also president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Wang said China welcomes European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, to expand investment in China and deepen innovation partnerships with Chinese counterparts.

Reuters

 

ChinacarautoEurope

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China's panda bond issuance surges past 200 bln yuan in Jan-Aug
FINANCE
1 hour ago
An IranAir Boeing 747SP aircraft is pictured before leaving Tehran's Mehrabad airport September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File photo
China says opposes 'illegal' US sanctions on Iran airlines
CHINA
2 hours ago
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China asks banks to keep Vanke loans off bad-debt books, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China names Hu Changsheng as new Tibet party chief
CHINA
3 hours ago
Cars are parked in front of the Zwickau Volkswagen Plant on July 9, 2026 at the Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen workers staged protests nationwide on July 9 as unions warned of "major conflict" if the struggling German car giant pushes ahead with what could be the global auto industry's biggest restructuring. (Photo by Jens SCHLER / AFP)
Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20pc in 2026
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/ File Photo
China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
CHINA
7 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP Chinese street dancer Wu Yufei performs alongside Unitree Robotics humanoid robots during a demonstration in Pasadena, California, on September 17, 2026, ahead of their performance in the Season 21 finals of "America's Got Talent" on September 22.
China's robot dancers limber up for America's Got Talent final
CHINA
8 hours ago
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (not pictured) after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
CHINA
10 hours ago
Around hundred American youth explored the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Great Wal, Nishan Sacred Land, and the Temple and Mansion of Confucius, experiencing China's rich cultural heritage.
President Xi encourages US students to foster Sino-US ties in response to youth exchange
NEWS
22 hours ago
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.