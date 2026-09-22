China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

China backs investment by its automakers in Europe, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said, calling for dialogue and consultation to resolve auto-sector issues through a "mutually acceptable, constructive" solution.

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The remarks come as Chinese automakers seek factory sites in Europe ahead of the expected adoption of EU local-content manufacturing rules, and as China faces pressure to limit hybrid exports to the continent.

China was committed to exploring solutions on auto-sector issues under the China-EU trade consultation mechanism based on principles of compliance, balance and non-discrimination, Wang said, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"China doesn't want to see the European side choose a path of protectionism, restrict or close markets, and cause markets around the world to become mutually closed off."

Wang made the comments during a meeting on Monday with Hildegard Mueller, head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

Beijing has said it will closely monitor EU moves on the number of hybrid cars China exports to Europe.

China-made plug-in hybrid cars are not covered by the bloc's additional tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on battery-electric vehicles manufactured in China.

Separately, in a video call on Monday with Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius, also president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Wang said China welcomes European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, to expand investment in China and deepen innovation partnerships with Chinese counterparts.

Reuters