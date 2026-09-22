China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says

China and Europe should not fight trade wars because the pair are comprehensive strategic partners, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart in a call, according to a statement from Beijing.

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Germany has been one of the leading voices in the EU expressing concern about unbalanced trade with China due to industrial overcapacity and an undervalued currency.

Wang told German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation aligns with both sides' interests and represents the "right choice", China's foreign ministry said late on Monday.

"China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners; China and Europe should not fight trade wars," a statement from the ministry cited Wang as saying.

"China has consistently advocated that both sides move toward each other and find solutions to each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation," he added.

China hopes Germany maintains a rational and pragmatic approach and plays a positive role within the EU, promoting the upholding of free trade and rejecting protectionism, Wang said.

Germany's foreign ministry said the two ministers agreed that a stable global economy is in China's, Germany's and Europe's interest.

"Trade relations have to be based on fair rules and a real level playing field," it said on social media platform X.

The two ministers also discussed Iran, Ukraine and the issue of Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the Chinese statement added.

China hopes Germany takes concrete action to maintain Chinese-German relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, creating necessary conditions for high-level exchanges, Wang said.

Taiwan has increased its engagement with European countries, with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim making two trips to the continent in the last year, angering China.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung made a rare visit to Germany in June that he did not reveal until the following month.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Reuters