logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Russia kills 17 in missile strikes on Ukraine, destroys warehouses, logistics

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and destroying warehouses and logistics centres of major retailers, Ukrainian officials said, as a shortage of air defence missiles leaves Ukraine vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Multiple explosions ripped through the area during the night, and fires lit up the dark skies over the Ukrainian capital, which has come under missile attack every three to four days in recent weeks as Russia has escalated its air war.

"Ballistic missile interceptors could have saved the lives of those killed today," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram, urging Ukraine's foreign allies to replenish its supplies of interceptors. Deliveries of air defence missiles were three times smaller than in 2025, he added.

Ukrainian air defences downed nearly 90% of the 115 drones launched by Russia but failed to intercept a single one of the 24 ballistic missiles and four Zircon cruise missiles, the air force said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had struck seven logistics centres in Kyiv and the region, accusing them of being used to store or distribute dual-use goods and drone components.

For months, Ukraine has suffered from a critical shortage of air defence missiles for U.S. Patriot systems, the only weapon in its arsenal capable of downing Russia's ballistic missiles, which travel at many times the speed of sound.

Since the Iran war broke out in February, Patriots earmarked for Ukraine have been diverted to the U.S. military and U.S. allies in the Gulf.

Russia, meanwhile, has intensified its ballistic strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities as its advances on the frontline have slowed considerably this year.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
+2
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BODIES SCATTERED ACROSS PLATFORM

Officials said more than 40 people were injured in the attack.

At a commuter station in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary, seven bodies were scattered across the platform. The body of an eighth victim lay in the bushes nearby, Reuters TV images showed.

"People missed their last train. For now, we know of eight dead," said Volodymyr Bigun, head of Brovary's local administration, adding that five logistics warehouses had been hit in the district, including food retailer Fozzy. "The enemy continues to hit civilian infrastructure."

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As Kyiv aims to bring the war back to Russia, Ukraine hit a logistics hub of Russian online retailer Wildberries overnight, adding to more than a dozen it has damaged recently.

FACILITIES DESTROYED WITHIN MINUTES

Epicentr, Ukraine's largest home improvement and DIY retail chain, said two key logistics facilities and a factory were destroyed within minutes during the attacks, and it was still assessing the full scale of the damage.

"This is a deliberate attack on Ukrainian manufacturing, logistics, jobs and the country’s ability to recover," Epicentr said in a statement.

Food retailer Silpo said on Facebook at least six of its employees had been killed and two distribution centres set ablaze by the strikes.

Iryna Chechotkina, co-founder of leading online retailer Rozetka, said she watched overnight as the work of her entire life went up in flames after strikes by three ballistic missiles.

"How did I feel that night? Devastation and pain," she said on Facebook. "A feeling that I must carry on despite everything. ROZETKA is still operating."

Ukraine's economy has proved remarkably resilient over more than four years of war, backed by billions in financial aid from Western partners. But this year the business losses are piling up.

The Kyiv regional military administration said 13 warehouses were damaged in Wednesday's attack, as well as a manufacturing facility and four private homes, and dozens of vehicles.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, who took office last month in a reshuffle, said the government would call an emergency meeting with businesses to work out how to secure smooth operations of logistics and trade companies.

Kyiv sought more PAC-3s, the newest type of Patriot interceptor missile.

Reuters

russia-ukraine warTrumpPutinZelensky

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran's IRGC
WORLD
1 hour ago
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, August 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran having 'very good discussions', Trump says
WORLD
10 hours ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Trump admin to review 'closed' AI models before release: reports
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP This aerial view shows the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles on June 16, 2026 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Armed man arrested at Trump LA golf course before president's visit
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks with the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Las Vegas at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on August 4, 2026.
Trump's sale of access to Truth Social raises eyebrows
WORLD
14 hours ago
Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump departs from the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
FAA says it is investigating Trump helicopter safety incident in Washington
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
3 crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk
WORLD
18 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says
WORLD
05-08-2026 02:11 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
WORLD
05-08-2026 02:08 HKT
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic US states sue to challenge Trump's latest tariffs
FINANCE
04-08-2026 10:43 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.