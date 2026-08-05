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WORLD

3 crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three crew members were seriously injured after a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship was hit in a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Turkey's maritime authority said late on Monday.

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The Nadezhda was sailing from Novorossiysk to Turkey's northern Samsun port on Monday when it came under attack about 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk, the maritime authority said in a statement.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

All 22 crew members were evacuated to Russia including three seriously injured, it said, adding that the fire continued to burn in the bow of the cargo ship.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike on the ship.

Reuters

russia-ukraine war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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