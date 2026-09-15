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Huge Van Gogh collection reunited for first time since 1984

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Circular brush strokes are seen in a detail from the oil painting "Portrait de l'Artiste", September 1889, a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh during press day for the exhibition, "Van Gogh/Artaud The Man Suicided by Society", at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris March 10, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Circular brush strokes are seen in a detail from the oil painting "Portrait de l'Artiste", September 1889, a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh during press day for the exhibition, "Van Gogh/Artaud The Man Suicided by Society", at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris March 10, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

A Dutch museum Tuesday put its entire collection of 88 paintings by Vincent Van Gogh on display for the first time since 1984, featuring masterpieces such as "The Potato Eaters".

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The Kroller-Muller museum in central Netherlands holds one of the world's largest private collection of paintings by the 19th century Dutch master, but they are rarely displayed together.

"This makes it one of the largest Van Gogh exhibitions of this century," the museum said in a statement, with the display opening to the public from Tuesday until January.

Alongside "The Potato Eaters", the artist's world-famous depiction of peasant life from 1885, the collection includes "Terrace of a Cafe at Night" (1888) and "The Old Tower at Neunen" (1884).

"The exhibition presents all the paintings in relation to the three divine virtues: faith, hope and love," said the museum.

"These three themes play a central role in Van Gogh's life and work. Through his art, he aims to offer hope and comfort to others."

The post-Impressionist painter is among the most celebrated and prolific artists in history, creating around 900 paintings over a short career.

He produced many of his best-known works during his time in France, where he painted masterpieces including the famous "Sunflowers" series and a number of well-known self-portraits.

The artist died in 1890 at the age of 37, two days after shooting himself in the chest following well-documented mental health struggles.

Most of the works acquired in Tuesday's exhibition, entitled "Van Gogh, All Our Paintings", were acquired by the museum's founder Helene Kroller-Muller between 1908 and 1930.

AFP

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