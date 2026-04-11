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Artemis II astronauts safely back on Earth after trip around moon

WORLD
51 mins ago
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The Artemis II crew capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The Artemis II crew capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The Artemis II crew capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean following splashdown in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Three main parachutes deploy on the Artemis II crew capsule in this screengrab from a livestream video as it descends toward splashdown following its re‑entry to Earth after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Earth is seen through a window of the Artemis II crew capsule in this screengrab from a livestream video after the capsule enters the atmosphere during its re entry to Earth, following the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA astronaut and Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover is pictured here in the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II lunar flyby April 6, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman takes a moment during the seven-hour lunar observation period where the crew reported to the ground team their observations including color nuances, which will help enhance scientific understandings of the Moon, April 6, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
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The Sun is fully eclipsed by the Moon during the Artemis II crew's lunar flyby, April 7. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Seen from behind the Moon during Artemis II, the Moon and Earth align in the same frame, each partially illuminated by the Sun, photographed by the NASA Artemis II crew from the Orion spacecraft during the lunar flyby mission, April 6, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The Artemis II capsule and its four-member crew streaked through Earth's atmosphere and safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday after nearly 10 days in space, capping the first voyage by humans to the vicinity of the moon in over half a century.

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NASA's gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, dubbed Integrity, parachuted gently into calm seas off the Southern California coast shortly after 5:07 p.m. Pacific Time (0007 GMT on Saturday), concluding a mission that four days prior took the astronauts 252,000 miles away from Earth, deeper into space than anyone had flown before.

The Artemis II flight, traveling a total of 694,392 miles (1,117,515 km) in two Earth orbits and a climactic lunar flyby, was the debut crewed test flight in a series of Artemis missions that aim to return astronauts to the lunar surface starting in 2028.

'PERFECT BULL'S EYE'

The splashdown, under partly cloudy skies about two hours before sunset, was carried by live video feed in a NASA webcast. "A perfect bull's eye splashdown for Integrity and its four astronauts," NASA commentator Rob Navias said moments after the landing.

"We are stable one - four green crew members," mission commander Reid Wiseman radioed just after splashdown, signaling the capsule was steady and that all four astronauts were in good shape.

It took NASA and U.S. Navy recovery teams less than two hours to secure the floating capsule and retrieve the four crew members - U.S. astronauts Wiseman, 50, Victor Glover, 49, and Christina Koch, 47, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, 50. NASA reported that a navy medical officer who briefly checked the astronauts aboard the capsule found them all to be healthy.

The crew's homecoming cleared a critical final hurdle for the Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft, proving it would withstand the extreme forces of re-entry from a lunar-return trajectory.

It followed a white-knuckle, fiery plunge as Orion barreled into Earth's atmosphere at nearly 33 times the speed of sound, generating frictional heat that sent temperatures on the capsule's exterior soaring to some 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius). A plume of ionized gas from the intense heat and air compression enveloped the vehicle, causing a planned radio blackout of several minutes at the peak of re-entry stress.

The tension broke as contact was re-established and two sets of parachutes were seen billowing from the nose of the free-falling capsule, slowing its descent to about 15 mph (25 kph) before Orion gently hit the water.

Once Navy divers had attached a floating collar to stabilize the capsule, the four astronauts, still wearing their orange flight suits, were helped onto an inflatable raft. From there, they were hoisted one by one to helicopters hovering overhead and flown a short distance to nearby Navy amphibious transport vessel, the John P. Murtha, for further medical examination.

Glover and Koch smiled broadly and waved toward cameras as they sat on the edge of a helicopter door on the flight deck.

The crew was expected to spend the night aboard the ship and be flown on Saturday to Houston, where they will be reunited with family, NASA said.

STEPPING STONE TO MARS

The quartet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 1, lofted into an initial Earth orbit by NASA's giant Space Launch System rocket before sailing on for a rare journey around the far side of the moon.

In so doing, they became the first astronauts to fly around Earth's only natural satellite since the Apollo program of the 1960s and '70s. Glover, Koch and Hansen also made history as the first Black astronaut, the first woman and first non-U.S. citizen, respectively, to take part in a lunar mission.

At the flight's peak, the Artemis astronauts reached a point 252,756 miles from Earth, exceeding the previous record of roughly 248,000 miles set in 1970 by the crew of Apollo 13.

The voyage, following the uncrewed Artemis I test flight around the moon by the Orion spacecraft in 2022, marked a critical dress rehearsal for a planned attempt later this decade to land astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in late 1972.

"This is an incredible test of an incredible machine," said NASA's associate administrator, Amit Kshatriya.

NASA is seeking to achieve a crewed moon landing ahead of China. But the ultimate goal of the Artemis program is to establish a long-term presence on the moon as a stepping stone to eventual human exploration of Mars.

In a historical parallel to the Cold War era of Apollo, the Artemis II mission has played out against a backdrop of political and social turmoil, including a U.S. military conflict that has proven unpopular at home.

PUBLIC FASCINATION

For many in a global audience captivated by the latest moon shot, it reaffirmed the achievements of science and technology at a time when big tech has become widely distrusted, even feared. More than 3 million viewers watched the splashdown on NASA's YouTube channel, the streaming service showed.

The return to Earth put the Orion spacecraft through a critical test of its heat shield, which sustained an unexpected level of scorching and stress on re-entry during its 2022 debut test flight. As a result, NASA engineers altered the descent trajectory for Artemis II in order to reduce heat buildup and lower the risk to the capsule and its crew.

Last week's successful launch was a major milestone for the SLS rocket, handing its principal contractors, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, long-sought validation that the launch system more than a decade in development was ready to safely fly humans to space.

President Donald Trump hailed the astronauts' return in a message posted to his Truth Social platform: "Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud!"

NASA's renewed lunar ambitions have been clouded in recent months, however, by workforce reductions under the Trump administration's federal downsizing efforts that have cut space agency personnel by 20%.

The Artemis program, named after the twin sister of Apollo, stands as a major turning point for NASA, redirecting its human spaceflight program beyond low-Earth orbit after decades focused on space shuttles and the International Space Station.

Compared with Apollo, born of the Cold War-era U.S.-Soviet space race, NASA has characterized Artemis as a broader, more cooperative effort, while hoping to return to the moon before China, which is aiming for a 2030 crewed landing.

The U.S. lunar program has enlisted commercial partners such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, which are building the program's lunar landers, and the space agencies of Europe, Canada, and Japan.

Reuters

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