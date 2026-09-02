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WORLD

Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

WORLD
56 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to a map with "Lake America" written on it as he attends an event to sign an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to a map with "Lake America" written on it as he attends an event to sign an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

 Apple changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake.

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The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for U.S. users.

Apple confirmed that U.S. users will see “Lake America” following a change to the body of water’s name in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System.

Users in Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario, and users in the rest of the world will see both names, following the same approach Apple used after Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The name changes illustrate how U.S. tech companies are being pulled into geopolitical disputes as the Trump administration pressures them to comply with executive orders that allies and international bodies have rejected.

Trump's executive order on Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes of North America, applies to U.S. federal usage for the lake, and does not govern what Canada, international bodies or other organizations call the lake.

A majority of Americans oppose Trump's moves last week to raise taxes on imported Canadian goods and his order to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America," a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Within hours of Trump's executive order, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said they would not be changing the name, which is more than 400 years old. New York borders the lake on the U.S. side.

About 52% of the surface area of Lake Ontario is in Canada, with the remainder in New York.

Since early 2025, Trump has repeatedly taunted Canada about becoming the 51st U.S. state, an idea Canadian leaders have dismissed as ridiculous.

Trump also ordered the Gulf of Mexico renamed to Gulf of America in January 2025 and both Google and Apple revised their map apps to reflect the change for U.S. users.

Reuters

Apple Mapsname changeLake Ontario'Lake America'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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