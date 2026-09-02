logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a U.S. strike on an Iranian military target. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a U.S. strike on an Iranian military target. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

The U.S. and Iran found themselves back in a war footing on Wednesday after the most significant exchange in weeks, with Washington threatening even more devastating strikes while Iran protested an attack that it said killed five and wounded dozens of civilians at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The U.S. military's Central Command said it completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets on Tuesday including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.

Iranian media reported attacks on multiple targets around the country on Tuesday, many near the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been threatening oil tankers that dare transit the narrow waterway without authorization.

Iran in turn said it struck U.S. assets in Jordan and Iraq, according to official statements, while Iranian media reports said it also attacked Bahrain. Although the IRGC said it killed a large number of U.S. forces in Jordan, two U.S. officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments.

Jordan's armed forces said its air defense systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace, 10 of which were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. Bahrain said Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several U.S. personnel. Neither Iraq nor the U.S. had confirmed the attack.

The exchange of fire marked the first serious combat since July, ending a period in which the warring parties withheld fire but also showed little interest in returning to negotiations.

The lull came as the conflict appeared to be draining both sides. Iran's already ailing economy has been battered by war and its conventional military forces have been degraded. Meanwhile, with U.S. President Donald Trump confronting higher fuel prices ahead of November congressional elections, the U.S. Army has used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles, Reuters reported last month, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts.

Nonetheless, the renewal of hostilities produced another exchange of defiant statements.

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Trump said. "They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"

Iran threatened the U.S. and its allies.

"We warn that the continuation of American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences," Iran's joint military command said in a statement.

FIVE KILLED AT WEDDING

In what could be one of the more significant cases of civilian casualties in the war, five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported. The Mehr news agency said a 4-year-old child was among those killed, while the IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, put the number of wounded at 68.

U.S. officials have yet to comment on the incident.

"This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing incidents including the blast at a school in Minab that killed 160 peopleat a girls' school on the first day of the war.

The Pentagon has yet to issue an official finding on the Minab strike, but it may have been the ‌result of U.S. use of outdated targeting data, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The foreign ministry statement pledged that Iran would respond to "these savage crimes with firmness."

"Those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality," Iran said. "Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow."

Reuters

USIranattackslullwar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 27th ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 10, 2024. REUTERS
China's premier welcomes US firms to expand in China, urges Washington to address Beijing's concerns
FINANCE
17 hours ago
A nurse checks the vitals of a newborn baby in the Family Birth Center at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, U.S., February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo
US refusals of crucial newborn vitamin spike, raising risk of dangerous bleeding
WORLD
17 hours ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
US to urge hands-off AI regulation at G-20, official says
WORLD
18 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese shipper COSCO collects intel for Beijing with concealed equipment, US officials say
CHINA
19 hours ago
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan September 1, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS
Iran's president says Tehran will reciprocate if US honours interim deal commitments
WORLD
20 hours ago
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A North Korean flag flutters at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ / AFP A view of ongoing construction of the East Wing ballroom at the White House, as seen from the Washington Monument observation deck in Washington, DC on August 28, 2026.
US Supreme Court allows Trump ballroom project to proceed
WORLD
01-09-2026 13:14 HKT
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan, US agree orderly yen movement key for market stability, finance minister says
FINANCE
01-09-2026 11:13 HKT
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.