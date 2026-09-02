Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

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Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes."

He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting."

Ushakov was speaking from the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Russia, China and the United States are part of the 21-member APEC. Shenzhen, China, will host the next leaders' summit November 18-19.

"We have no announcements regarding President Trump’s attendance at APEC at this time," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Reuters