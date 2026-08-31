logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

ChatGPT becomes first AI chatbot to face tougher EU rules

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The ChatGPT logo is displayed on a smartphone. (AFP)
The ChatGPT logo is displayed on a smartphone. (AFP)

ChatGPT will have to comply with tougher safety rules after the EU added it Monday to a list of digital services subject to greater legal scrutiny in Europe, a first for an AI chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brussels also designated the Reddit forum and the popular gaming network Roblox as "very large" online platforms, a label that comes with additional obligations and oversight.

"ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society," EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.

The "very large" designation applies to platforms and search engines with more than 45 million monthly active users in the 27-nation bloc, a threshold ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox reported meeting, the commission said.

The three now have four months to comply with additional obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a content law that is a major weapon in the legal armoury the EU has deployed to rein in Big Tech in recent years.

These include "assessing and mitigating" risks related to "the dissemination of illegal content, the negative effects on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security," Brussels said.

To bring it under the DSA's regulatory umbrella, the commission qualified ChatGPT as a search engine.

The hugely popular artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US company OpenAI reported more than 159 million users in the EU at the end of March, representing over a third of the bloc's population.

Lena-Maria Boswald, of the German tech think tank Interface, said ahead of the announcement that the expected move would set a "precedent" and "influence the regulatory expectations for every large generative AI system used in the EU".

"OpenAI already has risk-management obligations under the AI Act, but the DSA could widen the scope," she said.

The widened scrutiny will also apply to Roblox, a US-based gaming platform popular with children and known for its immersive world of colourful graphics, and to the sprawling US discussion platform Reddit.

Roblox says it has 46.6 million active players in the EU, just above the DSA threshold for tougher scrutiny, while Reddit says it has more than 57 million users in the bloc.

- Heavy fines -

The designations come as the EU has stepped up regulatory enforcement against the world's biggest digital platforms, including many American ones, despite strong US pushback and threats of retaliation.

The EU has separately adopted the world's most far-reaching rules to govern artificial intelligence. The flagship AI Act entered into force in 2024, with obligations kicking in over several years to curb uses of the technology deemed too dangerous.

The EU recently told TikTok, one of about 30 platforms listed under the DSA, to change what it deemed its addictive design or face heavy fines.

A majority of listed services are owned by major technology companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, TikTok, X, Amazon and Shein. The lost also includes several porn sites and the collaborative online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

Companies found in breach of the DSA face heavy penalties, including fines of up to six percent of their annual global turnover and, in cases of serious and repeated violations, a possible ban on operating in Europe.

To date, the EU has hit three firms with penalties under the law: shopping giants Temu and AliExpress, and Elon Musk's social media platform X, which was handed a 120-million-euro (US$138 million) fine for transparency and other violations.

(AFP)

ChatGPTEUrules

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI's ad business hits US$1 billion annualized revenue run rate
INNOVATION
55 mins ago
A photo shows a company logo over supercomputer cabinets at the site of IT company Bull in Les-Clayes-sous-Bois on April 3, 2026. Bull, which manufactures supercomputers among other products, announced its plan to hire 500 people in 2026, mainly in Europe, after being acquired by the French government and spun off from the Atos group. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
An Icelandic flag flutters on a building after Iceland rejected EU accession talks in a close-fought referendum in Reykjavik, Iceland, August 30, 2026. (Reuters)
Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum
WORLD
30-08-2026 21:20 HKT
A 3D-printed Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Poland asks EU to fine Meta €250 million, urges action against scams and false ads
WORLD
27-08-2026 17:45 HKT
File Photo: An employee works on an assembly line for printed circuit boards at a factory, which is in partnership with Agilian Technology, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo
Some Chinese workers see an ally in Brussels as EU trade tensions mount
CHINA
26-08-2026 17:12 HKT
A person departs the United Nations (UN) headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons
WORLD
25-08-2026 17:33 HKT
(Photo: AP)
ChatGPT restores service after login and loading outage
WORLD
20-08-2026 14:07 HKT
A food delivery courier rides a bike through the city streets in Sydney, Australia, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Australia sets 'world-leading' minimum pay and insurance rules for gig delivery workers
WORLD
12-08-2026 12:01 HKT
Harvey Rouse (left) said the EU and Hong Kong can deepen cooperation on addressing climate change.
EU and Hong Kong – addressing climate change together | Harvey Rouse
INSIGHTS
10-08-2026 19:34 HKT
Photo by ANTONIO SEMPERE / AFP Spanish soldiers supervise a water distribution at a settlement for migrants in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta on August 7, 2026, following a mass influx of migrants from Morocco in recent days.
EU tells Meta, TikTok to boost monitoring, fact-checking
WORLD
08-08-2026 16:43 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.