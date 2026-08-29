logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India steps up glacier monitoring after Nepal disaster

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP. Residents watch as an excavator (top) helps people to collect some of their belongings from their house in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026.
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP. Residents watch as an excavator (top) helps people to collect some of their belongings from their house in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026.

India is stepping up monitoring of its Himalayan regions bordering China and Nepal, days after deadly floods apparently triggered by a glacial collapse, authorities said Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The US Geological Survey said the disaster on Wednesday on the Tibet-Nepal border was caused by a glacial collapse that created a torrent of debris, with nearly 3,000 missing and 633 confirmed dead.

While the exact cause of the collapse is unclear, climate change is causing glaciers to melt worldwide, increasing the risks of such disasters.

"Since we share a border with Nepal, as a neighbour, and also have a similar geographic situation... we have asked our department to monitor all the glaciers and known glacial lakes in the region," said Madan Kaushik, state disaster management minister in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

"We have asked our teams to be vigilant and monitor if a similar situation is emerging anywhere in the state," he told AFP.

Uttarakhand is one of the most ecologically sensitive regions of India, with 1,266 glacial lakes, according to government figures.

Himalayan glaciers, which provide critical water to nearly two billion people, are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, scientists warn.

Melting glaciers and thawing permafrost can also destabilise mountain slopes and increase the risk of landslides.

Experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing the frequency, severity, and impact of the disasters.

AFP

Indiaglacier monitoringNepaldisaster

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows a barrier lake formed following a mudslide, in the border area between the Tibet Autonomous Region, China and Bagmati province, Nepal, August 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Lhasa Fire and Rescue Mobile Detachment/Handout via REUTERS
Risk of lake burst near China-Nepal border disaster site wanes
CHINA
28 mins ago
A man stands in front of damaged buildings after flash floods and a mudslide, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP. A Nepali army helicopter flies relief sorties from Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026, after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.
Number of missing in Nepal, China floods soars past 2,400
WORLD
1 hour ago
A person holds an umbrella as he stands in front of damaged buildings after flash floods and a mudslide, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue, foreign minister says
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP A child looks at the photographs of missing people following flash floods, at a hospital in Kathmandu on August 28, 2026.
India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods
WORLD
21 hours ago
Nepali army soldiers move a survivor on a stretcher following flash floods and a mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border in Nepal, in this handout image obtained on August 27, 2026. Nepali Army/Handout via REUTERS
Lake overflows on Nepal-China border, sparking panic and halting rescue
WORLD
28-08-2026 11:48 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP School children board a helicopter on a transit flight back to their family at Trishuli camp after being stranded by flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026.
The missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods
WORLD
28-08-2026 10:05 HKT
The edge of the debris flow is only 2.5 kilometres from Jilong Port, with a thickness of nearly 1.5 metres, and has formed a bar
Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst
CHINA
28-08-2026 00:49 HKT
Chinese rescuers search for missing after Nepal-Tibet floods
CHINA
27-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Expert says mudslides travel faster, making them especially deadly
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:16 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:08 HKT
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
Trough and possible tropical system to bring unsettled weather as term begins
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.