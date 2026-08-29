logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue, foreign minister says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A person holds an umbrella as he stands in front of damaged buildings after flash floods and a mudslide, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person holds an umbrella as he stands in front of damaged buildings after flash floods and a mudslide, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepal needs foreign help in specialised and technical areas in which it does not have expertise in the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit its Himalayan border with China this week, but not in search and rescue, its foreign minister told Reuters.A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing more than 600 people in Nepal and China's Tibet, with more than 2,000 still unaccounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The flood tore through areas near the Chinese border, levelling entire towns and damaging hydropower plants.

The Kathmandu Post reported that India, China, the United States, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had asked the government to allow their search-and-rescue teams to assist in the operation.

Shisir Khanal said Kathmandu needs foreign help in areas such as rescuing people stuck in tunnels, opening transport and communication services in places where bridges have been destroyed, identification of dead bodies, DNA testing and storing bodies for longer durations."We have already made requests for such specialised services and technical assistance in areas where we don't have enough expertise and technical knowhow," Khanal said late on Friday.Giant neighbours India and China, between whom the poor Himalayan country is wedged, have been requested for bailey bridges to reopen early transport and communication in a disaster-hit area where about two dozen bridges had been destroyed.Earlier on Friday, Nepal's foreign ministry had said that Kathmandu could manage the rescue efforts on its own for now and declined foreign involvement.Asked about that stance of his government, Khanal said there was no need for assistance in general search and rescue which was being done by Nepali rescuers. “We think there is no need for repetition in this,” he said.

"HOSPITALS OVERWHELMED BY BODIES"

Rescue officials in Nepal said many bodies have been washed away and recovered from Chitwan and Nawalparasi in the plains, about 100 km (60 miles) from ground zero.

“More bodies are likely to be recovered from these places where hospitals have been overwhelmed with dead bodies and lack refrigerators to store them,” Khanal said.

Nepalese officials said the flood has caused extensive damage to school buildings, hospitals, hydroelectric plants, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Nepal would need foreign support in the reconstruction and rehabilitation work in the future, they said.

Khanal said there are reports that some people may have been trapped inside the tunnels of hydroelectric plants. Nepal is new to tunnels and needs equipment as well as technical knowledge in tunnel rescue operations, he said.

Reuters

Nepalhelptechnical areassearch and rescueforeign minister

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP A child looks at the photographs of missing people following flash floods, at a hospital in Kathmandu on August 28, 2026.
India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods
WORLD
18 hours ago
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's help critical, but unlikely, for US to choke off Iran
CHINA
23 hours ago
Nepali army soldiers move a survivor on a stretcher following flash floods and a mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border in Nepal, in this handout image obtained on August 27, 2026. Nepali Army/Handout via REUTERS
Lake overflows on Nepal-China border, sparking panic and halting rescue
WORLD
28-08-2026 11:48 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP School children board a helicopter on a transit flight back to their family at Trishuli camp after being stranded by flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026.
The missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods
WORLD
28-08-2026 10:05 HKT
The edge of the debris flow is only 2.5 kilometres from Jilong Port, with a thickness of nearly 1.5 metres, and has formed a bar
Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst
CHINA
28-08-2026 00:49 HKT
Chinese rescuers search for missing after Nepal-Tibet floods
CHINA
27-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Expert says mudslides travel faster, making them especially deadly
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:16 HKT
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. (AFP)
Search for 1,300 missing after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods
WORLD
27-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP People watch from a rooftop as houses lie deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Desperate families search for missing after Nepal floods
WORLD
27-08-2026 17:02 HKT
Mud covers houses and a road following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
What triggered the catastrophic flood on the Nepal-Tibet border?
WORLD
27-08-2026 15:18 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:08 HKT
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File Photo)
Trough and possible tropical system to bring unsettled weather as term begins
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.