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FINANCE

Norway wealth fund posts record US$184b profit in H1, holding SpaceX stake worth US$1.2b

FINANCE
9 hours ago
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Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the operator of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, poses for a picture at his office in Oslo, Norway, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the operator of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, poses for a picture at his office in Oslo, Norway, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway's US$2.3 trillion (HK$17.94 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns (HK$1.45 trillion) for the first half of the year, lifted by technology stocks, it said on Wednesday.

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Investing the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5 percent of all listed companies globally, making it the world's largest single investor.

"The result is driven by good returns in the equity market, particularly from Asian technology stocks," CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement accompanying the half-year results.

The fund late on Tuesday announced for the first time that it held a 0.05 percent stake in SpaceX worth US$1.22 billion as of June 30, in an updated list of its holdings.

That stake was modest when compared with its other tech holdings.

It held a 1.28 percent stake worth US$62 billion in Nvidia, a 1.24 percent stake worth US$52 billion in Apple, a 1.17 percent stake worth US$50 billion in Alphabet, a 1.27 percent stake worth US$35 billion in Microsoft and a 1.7 percent stake worth US$34 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, fund data showed.

Overall the fund is invested in around 7,100 companies globally. It also invests in stocks, property and renewable projects.

SpaceX shares rallied sharply in the wake of its record-breaking IPO in late June, then pulled back sharply as investors questioned whether a lofty valuation of 77 times expected revenue could be justified.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 0800 GMT.

Reuters

Norwaysovereign wealth fundSpaceX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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