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WORLD

Europe readies for solar eclipse dip in power generation

WORLD
08-08-2026 14:56 HKT
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Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP This photograph shows eclipse-viewing glasses for direct observation of the sun in Beziers, Southern France, on August 5, 2026, ahead of the August 12 solar eclipse.
Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP This photograph shows eclipse-viewing glasses for direct observation of the sun in Beziers, Southern France, on August 5, 2026, ahead of the August 12 solar eclipse.

European energy operators are braced for next week's solar eclipse to cause a temporary dip in power generation and have taken steps to keep electricity flowing to businesses and consumers, an industry body said Friday.

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While the August 12 eclipse offers a rare spectacle for the general public, it presents a technical challenge for grid operators, which must constantly balance electricity supply and demand to guarantee secure power provision.

"Under clear-sky conditions, photovoltaic (PV) output could decrease by up to 9.7 GW across Europe, creating a rapid but predictable change in generation patterns between 19:15-21:30 CEST," said the association representing Europe's power grid operators, ENTSO-E.

It said operators were "ready to ensure the secure and stable operation of the electricity system throughout the event".

They have activated a task force to coordinate preparations, monitor the situation and aid information-sharing before and after the eclipse.

Spain -- where the Moon will completely cover the Sun in a total eclipse -- is expected to experience the biggest solar power reduction, along with Germany, ENTSO-E said.

The EU had about 406 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2025, said SolarPower Europe.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity represents 40 operators representing 36 countries.

With solar now making up about 13 percent of Europe's electricity mix, the group said, its members were "increasingly managing weather-related and natural phenomena that can influence generation patterns over short periods of time".

Proactive steps included briefing control room operators and warning market participants about the expected dip in solar generation, while "avoiding planned grid outages during the eclipse period to maximise operational flexibility," the body said.

"To support real-time decision-making, local system operators receive additional updated photovoltaic generation forecasts from weather service providers," it added.

The total eclipse is the first visible in mainland Europe since 2006, with the "path of totality" as it is known passing from remote northern Russia over Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and the northeastern tip of Portugal.

AFP

Europesolar eclipsedippower generation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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