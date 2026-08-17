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WORLD

Hawker knocked down by customer over child’s head pat in Singapore

WORLD
39 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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A 73-year-old noodle stall owner in Singapore was reportedly knocked to the ground by a customer who objected to the owner patting his young daughter's head, according to Singaporean media.

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The incident took place last Saturday at about 4.37pm at a coffee shop inside the Roxy Square shopping center.

Security camera footage showed Yeo Song Khoon, who runs the long-established Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle stall, walking slowly through the coffee shop and steadying himself by holding onto tables. 

As he passed a table where a couple was dining with their young daughter, he lightly patted the child on the head.

According to the footage, a woman at the table called out to him, and the man, who had stepped away to order, returned quickly and began confronting Yeo aggressively.

The man then grabbed Yeo’s arm and pushed him, shoving him to the ground.

Yeo told the media that after finishing his shift, he went to buy coffee and saw a "cute" little girl, which prompted him to gently pat her head. 

He said the father returned and "emotionally asked me why I did that" before pushing him.

Yeo stated that the man, who claimed to be from Australia, later apologized after learning that Yeo has mobility issues and offered to buy him a drink, which he declined.

The incident went viral after Yeo’s family posted the footage on their business's social media account.

Police said in a social media post on Sunday night that they have identified a 40-year-old man in connection with the assault.

Authorities did not disclose who filed the report and urged the public not to speculate while the investigation continues.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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