Rescue pug Jinny Lu crowned ‘World's Ugliest Dog’ in celebration of lovable quirks

In a contest where imperfections are celebrated, Jinny Lu the pug has taken the crown at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, reminding the world that every dog deserves love.

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Now in its 50th year, the annual event took place last Friday in Santa Rosa to celebrate the dogs' unique appearances in an effort to promote pet adoption and rescue.

Among the worldwide furry participants, the six-year-old fourth-time contestant took home US$5,000 (about HK$39,000) in prize money along with a new trophy after finishing as runner-up last year

Notably, the pug earned herself and her owner a trip to New York for a live appearance on the "Today" show, scheduled for Monday.

Behind the protruding eyes, crooked tongue, and wrinkled face lies a moving backstory, where her owner stated the pug was rescued from a shack in South Korea four years ago.

Receiving love in a new family, the pug has transformed into an ambassador for animal adoption, visiting elementary schools and bringing joy to hospice patients and those in memory care facilities.

The runner-up title went to first-time entrant Pinky, a 10-year-old albino Chihuahua mix, securing the US$3,000 prize for her owner.

Meanwhile, Otto—a two-year-old Chihuahua mix born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate—charmed his way with his crooked but cheerful smile to third place.

The contest, which began as a small local event, has grown into an international spectacle aimed at raising awareness for animal rescue, with entry fees and donations supporting shelter animals in need.

Despite its name, the event is about more than evaluating dogs' features, celebrating the quirks that make every furry companion lovable.