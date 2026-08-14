logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

After Lebanon scraps death penalty, where does the region stand?

WORLD
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows the parliament building on a rainy day in downtown Beirut, Lebanon January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
A view shows the parliament building on a rainy day in downtown Beirut, Lebanon January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Lebanon has formally abolished the death penalty, going against the grain in a region where Iran and Saudi Arabia are reportedly the second- and third-biggest executors globally, after China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here's a look at which countries in the Middle East and North Africa top the list of executioners, which have a moratorium on applying the death penalty, and whether others might follow Lebanon's example.

 

- Top regional executioners? -

 

According to an Amnesty International report, of at least 2,707 people executed globally in 2025, more than 95 percent were in the Middle East and North Africa region, almost half for drug-related offences.

Amnesty said governments in the region use capital punishment "as a tool to repress dissent and crack down on actual or perceived national security threats, amid a resurgence of punitive drug policies".

Iran alone accounted for 2,159 of those executions -- Tehran's highest recorded figure in more than 40 years, according to Amnesty -- as authorities "intensified their use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression and control", particularly after a 2025 war with Israel.

This year too, rights groups say Iran has been stepping up executions after protests in January and during the latest war launched on it by Israel and the United States.

This week, more than 30 countries accused Iran of executing protesters to "silence dissent", criticism which Tehran brushed off.

Saudi Arabia carried out a record high of at least 356 executions last year, Amnesty said, "driven by an alarming increase in the number of drug-related cases", most of which involved foreign nationals.

This year, Saudi authorities had already executed 130 people by August 13, according to an AFP tally based on official announcements.

Authorities say the penalty is compatible with Sharia law -- the Islamic legal code based on the teachings of the Quran -- and necessary to "maintain public order".

Yemen was third regionally and fourth globally according to Amnesty, with at least 51 executions last year.

Egypt, with 23 executions, was sixth globally, trailing the United States.

 

- Which countries hold back? -

 

Tunisia has had a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty since 1991, and Algeria and Morocco since 1993.

In Iraq, which came fourth globally in 2024, Amnesty noted that executions were "largely on hold" last year, however thousands are still sentenced to death, many accused of belonging to the Islamic State group.

Jordan this year hanged six men convicted in "terrorism and criminal cases", ending a nine-year moratorium there.

Syria did not hand down any death sentences in 2025, the first full year under the new Islamist authorities, but this week sentenced ousted leader Bashar al-Assad and other top security officials to death in absentia.

The country regularly carried out executions under Assad's rule.

Israel has abolished capital punishment for "ordinary crimes" but retains it for some "exceptional" offences.

It last executed Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962.

But in March, Israel passed a law making death the default punishment for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank convicted by military courts of carrying out deadly attacks classified as "terrorism".

It also faced international scrutiny after passing a May law establishing a special tribunal to try those accused of taking part in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attacks, with authority to hand down the death penalty.

The Palestinian Authority has not carried out an execution since 2005, with president Mahmud Abbas refusing to sign execution orders.

The authority has signed a number of international conventions that call for the abolition of capital punishment, without actually doing so itself. Death sentences are still handed down, but not implemented.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has frequently put Palestinians to death, including last year through the public executions of alleged collaborators with Israel.

 

- Following Lebanon's lead? -

 

Aurelie Placais, director of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty, told AFP that Lebanon's move "sends a strong signal to the rest of the region".

Ogarit Younan, who co-founded Lebanon's national campaign for the abolition of the death penalty nearly 30 years ago, expressed hope that Lebanon could be a model in the region.

She said countries need a civil society movement ready for a long-term campaign on the issue, with small wins along the way.

In Lebanon, she told AFP, "we had a strategic vision and plan since the beginning, and then we did it step by step".

AFP

Lebanondeath penalty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs, speaks with members of the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, July 21, 2026.
Trump vows to help Lebanon pursue peace with Israel
WORLD
22-07-2026 09:46 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US airlines can now fly to Lebanon for first time since 1985
WORLD
22-07-2026 08:55 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as State Department Counselor Daniel Holler, Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh sign a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Israel-Lebanon deal may entrench stalemate rather than end war, analysts say
WORLD
30-06-2026 16:58 HKT
Cars and motorbikes drive past billboards showing Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, with the slogan “Thank you to loyal Iran,” erected along the highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 22, 2026.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
New Lebanon-Israel talks to begin, in shadow of US-Iran deal
WORLD
23-06-2026 16:26 HKT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
G7 leaders demand ceasefire in Lebanon, welcome Iran deal
WORLD
17-06-2026 17:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal but displaced warned not to rush home
WORLD
16-06-2026 01:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Israeli strike on Lebanon should not have happened, but Iran deal close
WORLD
15-06-2026 03:57 HKT
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Lebanon ceasefire raises hopes of progress for Iran deal
WORLD
04-06-2026 20:23 HKT
People gather at the site of an Israeli strike carried out last week, in Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Israel, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, boosting hopes for Iran deal
WORLD
04-06-2026 09:16 HKT
Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP Destroyed buildings are pictured in the village of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon as seen from across the border in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel on May 13, 2026.
'Promised to us': The Israelis dreaming of settling south Lebanon
WORLD
14-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Photo: FB
Record rain paralyses Narita airport transport, 4,200 stranded
WORLD
13 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.