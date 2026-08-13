Six people injured in knife and shotgun attack in Thailand

A group of people attacked the crowd at a market with knives and guns in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening, injuring six people, according to Thai media reports on Thursday.

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Thai media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that a theft gang was caught stealing motorcycles near the market on Wednesday evening. One member of the gang fled but returned with accomplices, who then attacked people with knives and fired a homemade shotgun at the crowd, injuring six people, with one in critical condition. Local police responded to the scene and arrested one suspect.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his shock at the incident in an interview on Thursday morning, emphasizing the need for structural reform of the gun ownership system.

(Xinhua)