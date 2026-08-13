Six people injured in knife and shotgun attack in Thailand

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Thailand teen shooter once brought BB gun to school: police
09-08-2026 17:22 HKT
US immigration agents involved in second fatal shooting within days
14-07-2026 17:43 HKT
Two killed, at least four wounded in Toronto shooting, police say
12-07-2026 14:53 HKT
One killed in shooting at site of California World Cup fan zone
29-06-2026 23:30 HKT
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say
11-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Gunfire kills teen, wounds three after US graduation ceremony
05-06-2026 07:56 HKT
5 dead, including 2 suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
19-05-2026 07:49 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT