At least 12 dead after tropical cyclones, monsoon hit Philippines

At least 12 people were killed after tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay and the enhanced southwest monsoon hit the northern Philippines, authorities said on Monday.

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The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the casualties were reported from the Ilocos Region, Calabarzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The OCD said they are also verifying reports of 11 injured and eight missing people due to the weather disturbances.

Nearly 384,520 families, or about 1.31 million individuals, have been affected across 10 regions, according to the OCD.

(Xinhua)