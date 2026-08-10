logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

At least 12 dead after tropical cyclones, monsoon hit Philippines

WORLD
18 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Girls sit on a bench at a flooded village amid southwest monsoon rains in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, Philippines, August 10, 2026. (Reuters)
Girls sit on a bench at a flooded village amid southwest monsoon rains in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, Philippines, August 10, 2026. (Reuters)

At least 12 people were killed after tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay and the enhanced southwest monsoon hit the northern Philippines, authorities said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the casualties were reported from the Ilocos Region, Calabarzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The OCD said they are also verifying reports of 11 injured and eight missing people due to the weather disturbances.

Nearly 384,520 families, or about 1.31 million individuals, have been affected across 10 regions, according to the OCD.

(Xinhua)

LuzonPhilippinesfloodingmonsoon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
fb / Benguet 2nd Mobile Force Company
Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines
WORLD
07-08-2026 05:11 HKT
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on ahead of the gala dinner at the 48th ASEAN Summit, in Cebu, Philippines, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Philippines' Marcos names new military chief
WORLD
21-07-2026 11:37 HKT
(Online photo from Facebook)
Four flooding cases confirmed as heavy rain hits HK
NEWS
16-07-2026 18:03 HKT
Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone Aaron Reuters
ASEAN to discuss engagement with Myanmar at special meeting, Philippines says
WORLD
10-07-2026 15:05 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2026, shows men working on bamboo fences to protect the mangroves at Ticao Island, in the province of Masbate.
Protecting the protectors: racing to save Philippine mangroves
WORLD
09-07-2026 13:38 HKT
A parent assists in the checking of students' bags as they enter President Corazon Aquino Elementary School, a day after at least three students were killed and seven others injured when two students, aged 15 and 14, opened fire at a school in the city of Tacloban southeast of Manila, in Quezon City, Philippines, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/NOEL CELIS
Philippines rethinks school safety after rare shooting kills three
WORLD
23-06-2026 20:39 HKT
Photo by NOEL SIANOSA / AFP Students and their parents wait for permission from school authorities to enter the school compound at the gate of San Jose High School in Tacloban City, Leyte province in the central Philippines on June 23, 2026, a day after a shooting incident.
Deadly Philippine school shooting planned in advance, say police
WORLD
23-06-2026 19:56 HKT
logo
source: online
(Video) Three students killed in Philippine school shooting; two teens arrested
WORLD
22-06-2026 18:52 HKT
A vehicle partially buried under rubble amid destruction caused by the magnitude 6.9 quake in Bogo, Cebu, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Deadly Philippines quake turns seabed into shore
WORLD
19-06-2026 18:20 HKT
Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories
NEWS
18-06-2026 17:01 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.