At least 12 dead after tropical cyclones, monsoon hit Philippines

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Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines
07-08-2026 05:11 HKT
Philippines' Marcos names new military chief
21-07-2026 11:37 HKT
Four flooding cases confirmed as heavy rain hits HK
16-07-2026 18:03 HKT
Protecting the protectors: racing to save Philippine mangroves
09-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Philippines rethinks school safety after rare shooting kills three
23-06-2026 20:39 HKT
Deadly Philippine school shooting planned in advance, say police
23-06-2026 19:56 HKT
Deadly Philippines quake turns seabed into shore
19-06-2026 18:20 HKT
Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories
18-06-2026 17:01 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago