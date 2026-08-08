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WORLD

India's 'cockroach' protest movement keeps heat on Modi

WORLD
08-08-2026 12:19 HKT
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Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A police personnel fires tear gas shells to disperse activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 20, 2026.
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A police personnel fires tear gas shells to disperse activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 20, 2026.

Two weeks after youth-led protests forced India's education minister to resign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is grappling with the fallout from one of its toughest political challenges in years.

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Led by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstrations spread from New Delhi to other cities, broadening from anger over exam irregularities into a wider movement over unemployment, opportunities for young people and what critics describe as Modi's increasingly authoritarian rule.

While demonstrations are largely over after achieving key demands, AFP looks at what the protests revealed -- and what could come next.

 

- Modi under pressure -

 

The resignation of the education minister on July 25 marked a rare climbdown for a prime minister who has spent more than a decade cultivating an image of unwavering resolve.

The authorities have since attempted to woo the youth, and parliament has hiked penalties for leaking exam papers.

Police have withdrawn cases against protestors in several cities after criticism over the excessive use of force.

The protests also exposed a rapidly changing digital landscape, with protesters using social media to spread their message.

Modi, a keen user of X, has turned to Instagram -- issuing his first vertical videos to tap into the youth medium of choice.

 

- Surveillance crackdown -

 

The protests exposed how authorities are using AI-powered camera technology to monitor and identify demonstrators.

Many women say they have been receiving rape threats and abusive messages online after their videos during the demonstrations went viral.

Internet shutdown around the main protest site in New Delhi disrupted communication, forcing youngsters to find new ways to stay in touch.

India ranked second worldwide in internet shutdowns last year, according to Access Now monitor, including localised blackouts during protests, conflict and communal violence.

 

- Issues beyond exams -

 

Exam leaks were the spark, but the anger quickly spread to deeper frustrations among young Indians over jobs, economic opportunities and a lack of faith in institutions.

For many protesters, the prospect of uncertain employment after years of study and highly competitive examinations has become a symbol of a wider struggle for economic security.

That gives the movement a potential staying power beyond the original dispute.

Even if the government addresses exam cheating, it cannot easily resolve the broader grievances that brought young people onto the streets.

 

- 'Cockroach' influence  -

 

The protests have left behind a youth movement with millions of followers online, but that does not guarantee lasting political influence.

The CJP has said it will organise a "nationwide listening tour" to hear the concerns of young Indians, while continuing to back protests over exam irregularities.

Demonstrations are still taking place in the eastern state of Jharkhand, suggesting the anger that fuelled the protests that began in the capital has not disappeared.

CJP founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has called for "a public movement to restore trust and neutrality in public institutions".

"The public has become very frustrated and tired of these things. That is why our movement got such massive support," he said.

But "for now, the CJP will function as a pressure group", Dipke added, rather than a political party.

 

- Youth vote -

 

The protests could force India's political parties to focus on the needs and demands of young voters.

Young Indians make up a huge potential electoral constituency, but turning protest energy into votes is another matter.

With nearly three years to go before the next national polls, both Modi's ruling party and the opposition may try and harness the anger and frustration expressed by young people for electoral gain.

AFP

Indiaprotest'cockroach' movementModi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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