India's Wipro Consumer Care International acquires Philippine personal care firm S Brands

India-based personal care and home care product maker Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI) said that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in the Philippines' personal care company S Brands Consumer Care (S Brands).

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This marks WCCI's second strategic acquisition in the Philippines, also its 16th strategic global acquisition, which further strengthens Wipro's personal care portfolio and reinforces its leadership position across Southeast Asia.

S Brands is a well-established player in the Philippine personal care market, with a portfolio that includes trusted and category-leading brands such as KERATINplus, the country's No. 1 hair treatment brand, and AlcoPlus, one of the most trusted hygiene brands.

The Philippines is the fourth-largest personal care market in Southeast Asia, with a young and growing consumer base. It offers significant opportunities across hair care, skin care, fragrance, and hygiene, said Nagender Arya, president East Asia and chief operating officer at WCCI.

"We also see strong potential to take KERATINplus and other S Brands products into new international markets," Nagender noted.

He added that Hong Kong and mainland China's fast-moving consumer goods markets hold immense growth potential and represent a core strategic focus for WCCI's business, and the company will keep sourcing high-quality personal care brands across other markets that align with evolving consumer demands.