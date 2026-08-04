logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

July was France's hottest month on record: weather service

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People stand in front of a coffe shop during a heatwave in the French Riviera city of Nice. (AFP)
People stand in front of a coffe shop during a heatwave in the French Riviera city of Nice. (AFP)

July was the hottest month ever recorded in France since measurements began in 1900, surpassing previous records set during the heatwaves of August 2003 and July 2006, the country's weather service said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The month was also France's third driest July on record, with rainfall nearly 70 percent below average, leading to parched soil and increased risks of wildfires, Meteo-France added.

Europe has been gripped by successive heatwaves and a major drought this year, which scientists have attributed to human-caused climate change.

Tinderbox conditions worsened by successive heatwaves since May in France contributed last month to the spread of the largest wildfire to hit the country since 1949.

It burnt 42,000 hectares (104,000 acres) -- an area four times the size of Paris -- after breaking out on July 22.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
a staff member of the National Center for Digital Sexual Crime Response browsing through a digital sex crime victim report at their office in Seoul. (AFP)
South Korea's women web sleuths fight AI deepfake porn
WORLD
2 hours ago
Nirmal Purja: Record-setting mountaineer killed in Broad Peak avalanche
WORLD
2 hours ago
A group of migrants approach the border post to make their way back to Morocco, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, on August 2, 2026. (AFP)
Spain confronts EU migration hawks in tense Ceuta talks
WORLD
3 hours ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Reuters/File)
Battle lines drawn as Infantino fights to hold onto power after FIFA stake sale fiasco
WORLD
4 hours ago
A copy of Japan's latest defence white paper with an anime-style cover in this illustration picture taken in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan casts military buildup as path to economic prosperity
WORLD
7 hours ago
Low water levels show the partially dried riverbed around the Maeuseturm, a former customs tower on the Rhine River near the western German town of Bingen, Germany. (Reuters)
Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's nascent economic recovery
WORLD
7 hours ago
Romanian Navy blasts rocks in controlled explosions on the Bala channel to divert the Danube water flow toward the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, in Izvoarele, Romania, August 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Romania blasts rocks to reroute cooling Danube water to nuclear reactor
WORLD
7 hours ago
Balaji Srinivasan, who had to withdraw his investment in Network School following the Malaysian government's crackdown on Israeli citizens in the country.
Malaysia tech hub plan scrapped following order to deport all Israelis
WORLD
14 hours ago
Welsh man kept mother's body in freezer for 3 years to claim benefits, jailed for 28 months
WORLD
16 hours ago
2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case
WORLD
16 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
22 hours ago
Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.