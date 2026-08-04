July was France's hottest month on record: weather service

July was the hottest month ever recorded in France since measurements began in 1900, surpassing previous records set during the heatwaves of August 2003 and July 2006, the country's weather service said Tuesday.

The month was also France's third driest July on record, with rainfall nearly 70 percent below average, leading to parched soil and increased risks of wildfires, Meteo-France added.

Europe has been gripped by successive heatwaves and a major drought this year, which scientists have attributed to human-caused climate change.

Tinderbox conditions worsened by successive heatwaves since May in France contributed last month to the spread of the largest wildfire to hit the country since 1949.

It burnt 42,000 hectares (104,000 acres) -- an area four times the size of Paris -- after breaking out on July 22.

(AFP)