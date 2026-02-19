Eight backcountry skiers perish in California avalanche, ninth presumed dead

Read More
As many as 10 skiers missing, at least six stranded in California avalanche
18-02-2026 19:56 HKT
California builds AI oversight unit and presses on xAI investigation
18-02-2026 14:37 HKT
California's Newsom accuses TikTok of suppressing content critical of Trump
27-01-2026 13:47 HKT
California demands Elon Musk's xAI stop producing sexual deepfake content
17-01-2026 10:27 HKT
HK tourist killed in Kanas ski resort avalanche in Xinjiang
23-12-2025 20:52 HKT
Online post of California students forming 'human swastika' sparks outrage
10-12-2025 11:18 HKT
Four killed, 10 wounded in California shooting: US police
30-11-2025 13:43 HKT
Medical helicopter crashes on California highway
07-10-2025 17:57 HKT
US judge blocks Trump from using troops to fight crime in California
03-09-2025 08:36 HKT
Library user borrows rare Chinese artwork, returns fakes: US officials
08-08-2025 11:51 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT